the Amazon Fire HD 10, reduced 50%

A quality tablet is a must for being entertained on the go and, well, fighting boredom in general. With it you will have access to TV shows, movies, games, books, magazines, songs and more in a portable and lightweight device. And today is a great opportunity to get one at an unbeatable price thanks to the Amazon Prime Day deals for October.

Amazon has lowered 50% what is its largest tablet, the most capable and, of course, the most popular. We are talking about the Amazon Fire HD 10 tabletwhich at the moment only costs 75 dollarscompared to the 150 dollars that it usually costs.

We are not surprised that it is selling like hot cakes in this edition of Prime Day because it is the lowest price that this tablet has since it was launched on the market. It’s not the only discounted model, though: You can save up to 50% on other popular models, too.

The compact tablet has a brilliant 10-inch 1080p HD display and 12 hours of battery life so it won’t shut down at the least opportune moment. Its ultra-fast Octa-core processor combined with 2 GB of memory makes it the fastest of all Amazon Fire tablets.

“I’m in love! I wanted something I could use in quiet times when I didn’t want my laptop,” said one fan who gave it five stars. “I’ve used it in the evening and morning when I want to check my email or finish writing a proposal. It’s compact enough to type with one hand and the voice controls are amazing.”

This reliable tablet works seamlessly with Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music, as well as hundreds of apps, games and more. Just imagine watching The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag or playing Candy Crush wherever you want, whether it’s outside on an easy chair or curled up in bed.

It can also be chosen in different colors including black, olive green and lavender.

“This tablet is the bomb,” said another satisfied customer. “The Fire 10.1 HD tablet makes the iPad look like an Atari 2600. Super fast, stunning picture, great speakers, and longer battery life than both of my marriages combined. Amazon got it right when they called this bad boy ‘Fire!'”.

With productivity package at a discount of 48%

You can also choose the Fire HD10 with a special package that includes a Bluetooth keyboard and a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, which includes Outlook, Excel, Word and PowerPoint, for 5 devices for just $140.

East productivity pack It’s normally priced at $270, so you’re saving $130 or 48%.

Remember that to enjoy this and all the Prime Day offers you must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the offers. You can subscribe here for 30 days completely free of charge.

