The 5 mysteries behind the death of Selena Quintanilla that you did not know

Selena Quintanilla and her hidden secrets

October 11, 2022 4:29 p.m.

Selena Quintanilla was a very talented young woman, who showed great potential and her talent on stage, without a doubt she promised to be one of the great stars of music, because at 23 years old she was already known as the “Queen of Tex-Mex”. ”, However, her career was stopped at the hands of her best friend and president of the singer’s fan club.

It was Yolanda Saldívar who took Selena Quintanilla’s life, because coldly with a gun in hand I do not hesitate to shoot her, the now murderer has said that she did it for the good of the singer since she was hiding a secret that was going to stain her career, Well, Selena’s death was very controversial and to this day it continues to be talked about and today we will tell 5 of the mysteries behind her death.

Well, there are many doubts and inconsistencies after the death of the singer, since the family did not want to release the full video of the concert at the Texas Astrodome in addition to the myth behind what really happened at the hotel, versions have also emerged that the singer knew something or sensed it, because during her last concert she behaved strangely, and few know the controversy that was sparked by Selena’s nude photos in the morgue.

The story of the death of Selena Quintanilla

Without a doubt, the news of that March 31, 1995 after the death of Selena Quintanilla shocked the entire public, because they could not believe the way, much less, of who had been the intellectual actor of that murder, because although many believe that Selena already knew it and for that reason she did not want to appear at that concert, they have only been a myth, like all the conspiracy theories about her death.