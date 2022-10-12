Televisa does not support a betrayal. She was more talented than Paulina Rubio but they still vetoed her

TV Paulina Rubio

October 10, 2022 8:23 p.m.

Lolita Cortés is one of the most talented singers of all time, even when she performed in the children’s play called “Vaselina el musical” it was said that she was more talented than the golden girl, Paulina Rubio.

However, her talent and hard work have not freed her from problems and needs, as she has been through hard times, and the most recent was the rejection of Televisa, because they do not forgive betrayal.

The story goes like this, Lolita had been the ‘Iron Judge’ in the first two seasons of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, a Televisa program, however, for the third season she did not return because she signed a contract with Tv Azteca to join La Academy 20 years. And although the public begged producer Andrea Rodríguez to rehire her for this fourth season of “Champion of Champions”, Lolita was no longer required on the show and was replaced with Ariel López Padilla.

Lolita lived broke

In 2020 after undergoing an expensive and delicate surgery, he was left in ruins. The musical theater actress assured that she did not even have to eat and had to ask for money through social networks. After starting to sell her goods such as furniture, clothes and shoes to get some money because she did not have a job and even asked for a job in a bakery to wash bathrooms since she was desperate, but Televisa opened the doors for her in Hoy, so she He says they cannot bear the betrayal that he has gone to TV Azteca.