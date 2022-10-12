Teammate passes the “ball” | Cubadebate

The Teammate Company has clarified its position on the issue of the locker room of the I Elite League of Cuban Baseball, which did not arrive in the agreed time and therefore delayed the start of this event that still has no date to throw the first ball.

For this reason, the top management of this prestigious brand traveled to Havana to explain what happened, in the voice of its President, the Italian Alessandro Tommasi. “It was very important to be here, to talk about the delay in the League”.

The executive director for the Americas of Teammate, Rafael Callas, explained that the transportation is in charge of the Freight Forwarding Company “Lantia Marítima”, according to the transfer schedule, the cargo should be in Cuba on September 28.

“We thought that everything was coming here, the Federation could not really check what we had here due to the cyclone issue. The warehouses were closed and this could not be verified until several days later. That’s where the referees’ clothes and other items came, such as pants, backpacks, briefcases, etc.”

Callas said that Teammate made a production in 19 days of more than 4 thousand 600 km, which represented about 250 packages.

“We made a production of 5,400 articles for this Elite League and for us we finished in time for the transfer to Cuba.”

Although only one shipment is missing, Rafael callés considers that it is better for the moment not to give a start date for the contest again.

“We do not want to predict when the League could start, until everything is reviewed. We can assure you that we are working intensively on this matter.”

Many will wonder: What is the real cause of the non-arrival of the locker room of the I Elite League?

“Teammate is responsible for bringing the items to Havana, but we have nothing to do with the freight forwarder that brings them. In this case, we hired Lantia Marítima, which is in charge of importing. We are a company that manufactures baseball and softball sports items. The issue is that there was no possibility of transporting this cargo in the agreed time, the items were collected on September 23, so there was time for them to arrive before the start of the League on October 8.

Before the closing of this exchange, where some press media were summoned, Alessandro Tommasi, President of the Teammate Company, assured that it is a privilege for them that Cuban Baseball and Softball athletes dress with this brand.

“We work with many countries, but for us and the President of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), Ricardo Fraccari, this country is our main priority. We only sponsor the Cuban teams, we are very happy because in the upcoming World Classic we will dress the Cuban team”.

The Teammate made the official balls for the Pan American Games in Lima, in addition to being the official ball used in European tournaments and the Leagues of Panama, Colombia and Cuba. They are also the suppliers of the national teams of France and Spain.

(Radio Rebel Information)