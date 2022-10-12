Summary of the match PSG vs Benfica (

Midtime Editorial

One more tie for him. Paris Saint Germain on the Champions League. the parisian outfit could not beat Benfica and tonight’s duel in Paris finished 1-1 thanks to each side had a maximum penalty and they made it work.

This is how they divided units after Kylian Mbappé’s goals and another one of Joao Mario in a demonstration from the eleven steps. Just before going to the dressing room, Mbappé opened the lock before the look of expectation of the fans after the controversy revealed by European media, who point out that the french is no longer satisfied at his club and in January I would seek to leave.

Regardless of what circulates in the media and networks, Mbappe took the ball and he charged the penalty in cold blood to ultimately defeat Odysseys Vlachodimos.

For the second half, the PSG He looked for a way to go higher on the scoreboard to sentence, but to his misfortune, Marco Verratti committed a foul on the edge of the area and immediately a second penalty was scored, but this time for the Portuguese.

And if that was not enough, the maximum sentence was not the only punishmentbecause Verratti saw the yellow card and automatically is out of call for the next match of Champions by accumulation of preventive.

Mario took the ball and charged for convert the penalty into a goal and put the 1-1 on the cards completely fooling Gianluigi Donnarumma.

In the last five minutes of the match, Mbappe had made it 2-1, but the action was annulled due to an offside by the same striker that came out of change just at 90 between applause in the Princes Park.

PSG’s ’empatitis’

Thus, the Parisian box signed its third consecutive tie Come in Champions Y Ligue 1 where just on Saturday it ended 0-0 against Rheims and last week he also signed the equality with Benfica with a 1-1.

For the moment the PSG is leader of Group H with eight units, the same as the Portuguese. They both exceed Juventus that barely adds three points and the Maccabee Haifa It is at the bottom of the sector.

