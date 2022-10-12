Summary of the match Napoli vs Ajax (4-2). GOALS”Halftime

Midtime Editorial

Naples, Italy / 12.10.2022 13:47:11





The Naples is that he does not believe in anyone in the la Champions League; got suede Ajax its fourth win in a row and with a 4-2 scoreboard reached 12 units inside of the Group A, You already have a ticket to Round of 16.

At the match Hirving Lozano started with the Azzurri, fulfilling an outstanding performance scoring one of the three winning goals, while on the Ajax side, Edson Álvarez and Jorge Sánchez were also startersalthough the match of the second was not good at all.

Naples he didn’t even mess up his hair to run over the Ajaxteam to which in two games he did 10 touchdownsdisplaying all shortcomings that the Dutch squad has that he will suffer too much to be able to be alive in the tournament.

they had only passed four minutes on the clock, when those from southern Italy were already up on the scoreboard with Chucky Lozano goalthe first of the Mexican in the season of Champions League; 10 minutes later raspori put the second on the forehead.

The Italian night was terror for Jorge Sánchezthe inactivity and the few minutes in Europe took their toll, could never do anything to contain Piotr ZielinskiPole who did what he wanted on the side of the Mexican.

In the second half Ajax reduced the distance with a goal from Davy Klaasenbut it was of little use, since the defensive errors continued, a hand in the area made the Napoli’s third arrived, through a well-executed penalty by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

At minute 83, a light of hope for Ajax; it was a penalty who charged perfectly steven bergwijn and that it gave him at least seven minutes to find the tie, but at 89 & # 39; Victor Osimhen killed any aspiration with the fourth goal of the night.