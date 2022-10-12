Sophie Wessex gets her smile back

A month has passed since the unfortunate death of Queen Elizabeth, and since then, the British Royal Family has had to resume their work. After having lived their mourning in the public eye with a series of traditional appearances almost immediately after the news broke, under the reign of Carlos III they continue with their agenda. Although it seems like a long time has passed, the reality is that relatively little has happened since that alarming news was given that the monarch’s health was in decline. Among the first images that were seen of the family, was that of a completely bewildered Sophie Wessex, traveling with her husband Prince Edward, as well as Prince Andrew and Prince William to Balmoral, where the matriarch of the family would lose her life. The following appearances of the family revealed a completely disconsolate Sophie because, as is known, the Queen’s daughter-in-law enjoyed one of the closest relationships with the monarch. The pain that Sophie experienced accompanied her in different appearances, from the transfer of the coffin to Westminster Hall, to the painful state funeral, through the vigils, both of the children and grandchildren, in which she was present to accompany Eduardo and his two children, who at their young age, participated for the first time in a deployment like this. Moving on, Sophie has resumed her public agenda with a tour of Africa, where thanks to the warmth of the people, she has recovered her smile.