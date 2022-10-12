She was the enemy of Silvia Navarro and lost everything when she fell into a coma

Silvia Navarro

October 11, 2022 10:31 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Life acts in mysterious ways but it seems that it always finds a way to accommodate everything and leave each one in their rightful place. Some call it karma and this time, it seems that it favored someone but to leave another person on the brink of the abyss.

The victim in this case was Silvia Navarro, one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment world in Mexico. She has almost always played the heroine or the damsel in distress in soap operas and has had to deal with more than one antagonist, who have generally made her life miserable.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More news from Navarro:

HE CHEATED AND LIED TO SILVIA NAVARRO AND THEY ENDED UP DISCOVERING HER BIGGEST SECRET

HE LEFT SILVIA NAVARRO DESTROYED AND NOW HE WOULD NOT VISIT HER CONVALESCENT FATHER

This time, the villain received what she deserved in the novel but she also ended up losing almost everything, even being in a coma and having to retire from her professional career.

Who did karma hit?

It went to Margarita Gralia, the one who played Ángela Vallejo in the novel ‘When you are mine’, where Navarro was the protagonist, “Paloma” Suárez. Her contempt was remarkable and made her even worse in fiction and some will wonder if it affected her karma in real life.