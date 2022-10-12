Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (1-1) / ‘A lo Madrid’ with a tie at 95′ halftime

As if last season hadn’t been enough evidence that the Champions League “is” Real Madrid’s tournamentthis Tuesday we had a new dramatic result for the Spanish. Thanks to the header of a “shattered” Antonio Rüdiger managed to rescue the 1-1 against Shakhtarwhich is enough for them to be qualified for the Round of 16although with many doubts thinking about LaLiga against Barça.

Playing in Warsaw, Poland, due to the well-known war conflicts staged in Ukraine, the stadium looked packed to have fun without having a favorite on the field, entertaining themselves by throwing paper airplanes due to the lack of goals and emotions in the first 45 minutes.

Shakhtar vs. Real Madrid; this was the game

Knowing that they will have El Clásico against Barcelona this weekend, Carlo Ancelotti showed a mostly alternative team on this fourth date looking to recover Eden Hazardwho actually “never arrived” in Madrid since they signed him. Totally inconsequential and erraticthe Belgian was fired booed at 55 ‘to receive today’s substitute Vinicius.

Unlike the overwhelming presentation of a week ago, although the final result was a tight 2-1 at the Bernabéu, this time Madrid looked erratic and uninspired. At no time in the first period did they make goalkeeper Anatoli Trubin sweat, although the Ukrainians did not do much to deserve something more in the 45′.

The stopwatch marked just three minutes from the restart when the Ukrainians scored. A cross from Mijailo Mudryk was capitalized by Oleksandr Zubkov for 1-0having as a great accomplice the always doubtful Ferland Mendy with a defensive route and “painful” fielding that gave comfort to the auctioneer.

Madrid did not seem to wake up from the goal against, not even with the income of Vinicius and Luka Modric. In fact, Shakhtar made it 2-0 at minute 64 at the feet of Traorébut after removing Lunin broke the crossbar to the disbelief of his peers.

The process of the game became full white possession, but no idea to really create danger for Shakhtar. There were two options on the ending really clear from Vinicius at minute 86 and Rüdiger at 92′, both with headers. The one of the Brazilian mistaken in the small area and the one of the German going to the desperation that happened just to one side.

Rüdiger’s dramatic goal

It seemed that the duel was ending in victory for those from Donetsk, but Madrid can never be left for dead. A long ball found Rüdiger to score a header to make it 1-1 at minute 95leaving one dramatic scene because he ended up with a broken nose in the clash with goalkeeper Trubin, who also suffered a severe blow to the head that required a bandage.

With these sour feelings is that the Real Madrid now thinks of Barcelonawho will face the Sunday at 9:15 a.m. (from Mexico) to define the leader of LaLiga, where both march with 22 points, but with a better goal difference for the Catalans.

​