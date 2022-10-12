Sergio Ramos pronounces on the future of Mbappé after the strong rumors that place him out of PSG
The PSG tied again against benfica in the Champions League (1-1) and after the game, the Spanish Sergio Ramos referred to the rumors that place Kylian Mbappe out of PSG.
The center-back assures that he maintains a good relationship with the Frenchman and that they do not pay attention to all the noise that has been generated.
“The only thing I can tell you is that I am very close friends with Kylian and every day I see him very happy. He renewed last year and I don’t think the rumors are true. We remain focused on what is ours, we do not pay attention to the news that is around us, ”Ramos assured RMC Sport television.
French media reported that Mbappe has shown his intention to leave in January, dissatisfied with the PSG that he has not fulfilled the promises made to him at the end of last season to convince him to renew for two years plus an optional one.
about the meeting, bouquets He explained that they lacked success in front of the goal “in a match that is defined by small details”. “We were both very solid, Benfica is a team that works very well tactically, it’s hard to hurt them”, he pointed out.
PSG remains at the top of group H with eight units, the same as the benfica. The draw delayed one of the two clubs from qualifying for the next round of the tournament.
Juventus in danger in the classification after falling to the Maccabee Haifa (2-0). The Italians are third and the Israelis are fourth with three points each.