Sergio Ramos pronounces on the future of Mbappé after the strong rumors that place him out of PSG

2022-10-11

The PSG tied again against benfica in the Champions League (1-1) and after the game, the Spanish Sergio Ramos referred to the rumors that place Kylian Mbappe out of PSG.

Review the table of positions of the Champions League

The center-back assures that he maintains a good relationship with the Frenchman and that they do not pay attention to all the noise that has been generated.

“The only thing I can tell you is that I am very close friends with Kylian and every day I see him very happy. He renewed last year and I don’t think the rumors are true. We remain focused on what is ours, we do not pay attention to the news that is around us, ”Ramos assured RMC Sport television.