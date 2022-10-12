Sawmill Otero in Ciales rescues the wood to restore its magic

Five generations of the Otero family, from the Hato Viejo Cumbre neighborhood, in Ciales, have shared the art of rescuing the wood that some discard and have given it a useful life so that others can turn it into music, furniture, cabinets or any piece that can be sculpted. with this raw material.

From there, thousands of arms for electric guitars are born that will delight the world with their melodious beauty, relieving broken hearts in the midst of cyclones, earthquakes and pandemics.

Its about Sawmill Otero, a family tradition that began in the 70s with a saw and axe, although the trade was inspired by previous generations who saw wood as a source of employment to support their own.

He was the father of Javier Fernando Otero Ramos, who built the footing of a company that offers new life to hundreds of trees that could end up in landfills or about to fall on some houses.

“This is a tradition, the family of great-grandfather, grandfather… My father (Fernando Otero) did this in 1977 as a hobby, but he knew how to work with wood because he saw his father sawing wood by hand with a saw and axe. This was the sawmill before”recalled Javier Fernando, the youngest of five brothers.

Observing the humble space where he works daily, Nando, as his relatives know him, told how he fell in love with the work he had admired since he was a child.

“One carries that thorn in the blood. I always liked to deal with machinery and, for me, this was Disneyland. I was always behind daddy, I was his shadow. What he did was annoy him because he was always in the middle. I learned the entire business of how to process wood,” said the 52-year-old man.

He explained that he buys wood from farmers, among these, “capá prieto, cedar, laurel, teak, maga, majó and mahogany.”

“You have to have good machinery so that the wood comes out of good quality because, otherwise, it doesn’t cut well. Have a good experience because wood is like a scale; It is not cutting a tree, the wood must be turning it, changing it so that it is straight. It is an experience that is acquired over the years.”he pointed.

He also highlighted the way in which they give new life to many trees that normally end up in landfills, often due to ignorance.

“30 years ago, I got a lot of cedar and mahogany was scarce. Now, there is mahogany everywhere and cedar is scarce. I bring them. There is an arborist who gets paid to cut down and before, he used to throw the trees into the landfill, but once he found me, he gives them to me. Now, we do something good… instead of throwing them into the landfill, he gives me the big logs and the rest is disposed of ”revealed.

It is then that wood becomes a source of income, both for his family and for artisans, musicians, cabinetmakers and even people who, during the pandemic, explored their skills and created countless pieces for their respective homes.

“The last one I have taken is for Maryland in the United States, for an electric guitar company that, for the first time, after Hurricane María, came to see what they were doing with the wood. They said that the only place they saw the resource thrown away was in Puerto Rico. So, they went to a site to test, they asked for some samples of wood to be made to make electric guitar arms, but they did not give him the grade, ”he said.

“They came here one Saturday out of curiosity, so they asked me to remove the wood that had practically a quarter cut, which is a process so that the grain of the wood is straight. The next day I called to tell him they were done, he asked me for 25 pieces. Then he asked me for 25 more. When he saw the wood, he said it was exactly what they wanted”revealed by mentioning that they were referred by the Coffee Museum in Ciales.

In this way, he created a direct link to the manufacture of thousands of mahogany guitar necks for the American company PRS.

“They took the first 50 pieces to test. Then they asked me for 100, then 300, 800, and now they asked me for 2,000 pieces in mahogany. Now there is another company, the largest classical guitar company, that wants to come and see the wood. For the first time, they are carrying wood from here to there”outlined.

As he walks the path he has walked, Javier Fernando leans on his son, Javier Otero Sastre, who has also followed in his footsteps. This time, a craftsman was born from the wood who makes maps with the remaining pieces.

For details you can call 787-309-2622.