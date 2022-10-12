Samsung Expands Health and Wellness Ecosystem with Even More Connected and Diverse Health Services – Samsung Global Newsroom

The selection of developer tools supports more accurate health monitoring, preventive driving safety, and medical research.

Samsung Electronics unveiled a series of new tools ahead of the Samsung Developers Conference 2022 (SDC2022) that will help developers and communities shape health, wellness and safety habits for consumers around the world. These tools include the Samsung Privileged Health SDK program for select partners, the Fall Detection API to support user safety, Samsung’s new comprehensive research solution for healthcare, clinical and educational programmers, as well as ongoing partner opportunities. with HealthConnect.

“Samsung’s health foundation is rooted in our advanced hardware and sensor technology, and is enhanced by our open ecosystem and collaborative approach. That’s why I’m excited to announce expanded developer tools, APIs, and partner offerings that enable third-party experts, think tanks, and universities to advance tracking and monitoring capabilities. insight of wearable devices for broader health, wellness and safety,” said TaeJong Jay Yang, Executive Vice President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business Health R&D Team at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Privileged Health SDK: Advancing Proactive Security

Samsung is collaborating with industry leaders to develop personalized health services. These collaborations will provide preventative tools to make roadways safer by identifying early signs of driver fatigue and stress.

Samsung’s work with Tobii, a world leader in eye tracking and attention computing that develops software to monitor sleepiness, is one example. If users so desire, Samsung’s Privileged Health SDK allows Tobii to detect the real-time heart rate captured by the Galaxy Watch’s sensors and process it to determine the user’s level of sleepiness. In addition, Harman, a leader in connected car technology, audio innovations and IoT solutions, recently introduced Ready Care, a complete automotive and personalized in-cabin sensing solution for driver safety and comfort. In addition to distraction, fatigue and vital signs detection, users can enable Ready Care to measure cognitive load and stress level and can provide alternative route suggestions to reduce stress.

Health Services: New Fall Detection API

Health Services provides APIs that allow developers and third parties to take advantage of the Galaxy Watch’s powerful sensors and algorithms for more accurate and advanced health offerings. Samsung is introducing a new API to the ecosystem that offers adjustable sensitivity for fall detection, strengthening preventative security and setting the stage for even more potential offerings.

Developers can now create services using the Galaxy Watch’s Fall Detection algorithms that detect a user’s trip or fall by combining different sensors, including an accelerometer and gyroscope. This API allows the development of applications for users who may suffer unexpected accidents. Plus, Galaxy users can even adjust sensitivity levels whether standing, moving or exercising through the Galaxy Wearable app. Like sleep tracking that detects restless movements or falling out of bed to get a more complete picture of a user’s sleep, this API opens up new opportunities for developers and users alike.

Comprehensive research solution

Samsung is also introducing an open source project that provides end-to-end solutions that combine the SDK, a system back end and a portal to a variety of health apps. This suite of healthcare tools powers research and clinical experiences, starting at the developer level, by delivering advanced insights through Galaxy Watches and wearable devices to support medical research in institutions, hospitals, wellness centers, and more.

Researchers can use this open source project to create modules that enable participants to join a study in an informed way, streamlining the onboarding process. In addition, there are flexible survey templates to meet the changing needs of organizations. From there, the data insights relevant data are collected from wearable devices, while participants are guided with insightshands-on throughout the process. Then the encrypted data of the participants is transmitted to the system back endwhere medical communities monitor and analyze insights to inform patient treatment plans, investigations and more.

Health Connect: more insights and data control

Announced in collaboration with Google in 2022, Health Connect offers developers a unique set of APIs that enables the continuous creation of new health and fitness experiences. Currently available in beta, Health Connect offers users centralized privacy controls that make it easy to give permissions to the health and fitness apps they want to share their on-device data with. Now Samsung Health and Fitbit, along with leading health and fitness apps including Leap Fitness, MyFitnessPal and Withings, have adopted Health Connect to enable a more impactful and holistic wellness experience. And with user permission, app developers can leverage certain data shared through Health Connect to use in their own apps to provide a more complete picture of your health.

Samsung is committed to providing the community, including users, third parties, developers and more, with enhanced tools and resources to build more connected and diverse health services. As part of Samsung’s overall wellness initiatives, the company will continue to provide an expansive ecosystem.