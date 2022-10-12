Salitre 2022 kicks off in Chile, the largest air exercise in South America

Between October 10 and 21, in the Bases Areas Cerro Morenoin AntofagastaY the condors, in Iquique, Chileis performing Combined Multinational Air Exercise Salitre 2022, one of the most important and largest in South America.

This combined exercise includes the participation of air and human resources from the Air Forces from Argentina, Brazil and Chile, a cell of the United States Space Force and observers from Canada, Peru, Mexico and Uruguay.

Aircraft participating in Salitre 2022. Photos: Chilean Air Force

Salitre 2022 aims to increase the interoperability of the participating Air Forces under NATO regulations, transmit and exchange experiences and knowledge between air crews in the conduct and execution of means in combined operations and increase friendship ties through the interaction of the participants of the exercise and the visit of authorities from the different countries that this training brings together.

the fleets

The Salitre Exercise has the participation of combat aircraft from the Chilean Air Force F16 Block 50 and MLU, F5 Tigre III, A-29 Super Tucano, A-36 Toqui; of Argentina IA 63 Pampa III and A-4R Fightinghawk and from Brazil F5; in addition to combat support aircraft from the FACh C-130 Hrcules, KC-135E Stratotanker and MH-60M Black Hawk, Bell – 412 helicopters together with a Brazilian KC-390 transport plane.

Aircraft participating in Salitre 2022. Photos: Chilean Air Force

Furthermore, for the first time in this fourth version of Salitre, a space component made up of the United States Space Force and the Space Directorate of the Chilean Air Forcewhich will contribute with advanced technology in obtaining valuable information for air and ground operations in combined training during the two weeks that this multinational air exercise lasts.

It should also be noted that on this occasion Special Forces from Chile (FACh) and the United States will participate, made up of FACh Aviation Commands and the Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) of the United States Air Force.

welcome briefing

In the offices of the Fifth Air Brigade, the Commander of the Combat Command of the Chilean Air Force and Director of the Multinational Air Exercise Salitre 2022, Aviation General Leonardo Romanini Gutirrez, led the welcome briefing on October 10 for the personnel that make up the delegations of the foreign Air Forces that begin their participation in one of the most important and wide-ranging exercises in South America.

Aircraft participating in Salitre 2022. Photos: Chilean Air Force

General Romanini pointed out in his presentation that we are beginning the fourth version of Salitre, this type of exercise organized by the Chilean Air Force They are developed thanks to the presence and support of the Air Forces of the participating countries, for which I thank all of you for the effort of being present at the Cerro Moreno Air Base.

He added that this exercise has a primary function, which is to train us to improve those aspects that correspond to interoperability, so that at the end of it the Air Forces can have the greatest number of experiences.

For his part, the Head of the Delegation of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), Lieutenant Colonel Davi de Abreu, indicated that for the Brazilian Air Force it is a great opportunity for training and exchange of ideas, as well as an opportunity to improve the capabilities of our personnel. We have been very well received and the organization is magnificent.

While the Head of the Delegation of the Argentine Air Force (FAA), Commodore Anbal Leiva, said that this series of multinational exercises is very important to us. It really is an opportunity that we have to enter into a sphere of cooperation and be prepared in the face of a humanitarian catastrophe or the need to form a coalition in defense of the rights of any country that requires it.

Regarding the level of preparation of Salitre 2022, he highlighted that the planning is excellent, the truth is that it is impeccable. The Chilean Air Force demonstrates at every step that it is in every detail and that it is very prepared to be the organizers and hosts of an exercise of these characteristics.