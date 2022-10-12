World

Russia arrests 8 people over Crimean bridge blast

The bridge linking Crimea with Russia was attacked on October 8.

Russia reported that it has arrested 8 people for their alleged relationship with the explosion of the bridge that connects its territory with Crimea last Saturday.

The Security Service (FSB) revealed that 5 of the detainees were of Russian nationality, while the others were Ukrainians and Armenians.

The Moscow government accused Kyiv of orchestrating the attack, but a Ukrainian official called the Russian investigation “absurd.”

News of the arrests came as new explosions were reported in the Ukrainian cities of Kherson, Zaporizhia and Nikopol.

