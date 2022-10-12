Rudiger receives 20 stitches after suffering a cut to the face and Ancelotti reveals his condition: ''I wanted to continue playing...''

2022-10-11

After the real Madrid avoid defeat against shaketar in Warsaw (1-1), Carlo Ancelotti spoke of the result at a press conference and of the state of health of Anthony Rudigerwho took a hard blow to the face after the goal in the last minute.

The center-back had to receive 20 stitches to close the wound and the merengue coach assures that the German wanted to complete the final stretch of the match.

How is Rudiger?

“He has cut his forehead, quite long, a lot of blood… but he’s fine. It’s just that it’s been cut quite a bit. He wanted to enter the field, but he has realized that he was injured. I think it’s nothing serious. He is aware, he speaks, he smiles, he is happy with his goal, which was very important”.

draw suffered

“We haven’t played well, but this team never gives up. We’re through to the round of 16 on a night that looked bad, that’s a good thing. They have changed the system to introduce players who cut passes between the lines, we had to play on the outside, it has not worked out for us. With his goal it has been difficult for us”.