Rüdiger received 20 stitches due to injury in Shakhtar-MadridHalftime

Midtime Editorial

Pepsi Arena, Poland / 11.10.2022 17:25:32





This Tuesday marked the Antonio Rüdiger’s most memorable night with Real Madrid in his fledgling career with the Spanish team, which he arrived this summer as a free agent from Chelsea. The German scored the agonizing draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions Leaguebut left one dramatic image when colliding squarely with goalkeeper Anatoli Trubin.

Rüdiger headed in the 95th minute a very long stroke by Toni Kroos, taking advantage of a bad start by Trubin, who left the frame empty and with that the central defender put the 1-1 definitive, but he could not even celebrate his first goal in the Champions League with Madrid because the clash with the goalkeeper was brutal.

Wanting to get up after the impact, Rüdiger showed his bloody face. He was not even able to maintain the vertical, so the medical services rushed the attention, without him being able to re-enter the field the final seconds for what scandalous of the wound and for having the shirt full of blood.

According to reporter Miguel Ángel Toribio, from the Brand, Antonio Rüdiger was given 20 stitches in the dressing room to close the wound on the face. In fact, the same communicator shared a video of the defender walking through the mixed zone of journalists together with Toni Kroos and David Alaba towards the bus.

“Well, everything is fine,” replied the German. to the question of how he felt, passing a cotton ball through the sutured area, which was covered with gauze, waiting to know if he will be able to participate in the Clásico against Barcelona on Sunday; If he receives the green light, he will surely do so with special protection on his face.

The Rudiger’s goal in extremis against Shakhtar Donetsk allowed the Real Madrid remain undefeated in this edition of the Champions League Y access to the Round of 16the first step of the Spaniards seeking to revalidate the crown obtained in the middle of this 2022 in the Final against Liverpool, won with a goal by Vinicius Jr.