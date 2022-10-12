Ricardo Peláez would return to pay TV to work during QatarMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Just announced the departure of Ricardo Peláez from the sports management of Chivas, the rumors about his future begin to appear, being the first of them that I would return to television to work as an analyst.

This was announced by David Medrano, who in his social networks he stated that he would return to a chain with which he already workedwhich may well be ESPN, given the features you described.

“Ricardo Peláez has an invitation to join to a cable television to comment on the World Cup and everything indicates that he will accept it, since it was there a long time ago“, he wrote on his social networks.

Ricardo Peláez has an invitation to join a cable television station to comment on the World Cup and everything indicates that he will accept it, since he was there a long time ago. pic.twitter.com/HCp0qKWfAf – David Medrano Felix (@medranoazteca) October 12, 2022

In his farewell speech, Peláez was excited that “something good” would come soonalthough without daring to mention the direction his life would take.

In the event that it is the American television station, Peláez will meet again with characters with whom he had strong clashes, such as David Faitelson or José Ramón Fernández, of whom the first is more remembered, whom He even described as “stupid” in full broadcast of Futbol Picante.

