Real Spain draws in Costa Rica and is eliminated by Alajuelense in the semifinals of the Concacaf League

2022-10-11

FINAL RESULT | 2T : Alajuelense (A. López 42′, G. Gózalez 90′) 2-2 Real España (R. Rocca 18′, 77′) GLOBAL: Alajuelense 5-2 Real Spain – MINUTE BY MINUTE – 90+4′: THE MATCH IS OVER! Alajuelense tied the game twice for a definitive 2-2 and qualified for the Concacaf League grand final after beating Real España 5-2 on aggregate. 90+2′: Bitten shot of the aurinegro striker Marco Aceituno that saves the manduo goalkeeper without problems. FOUR MINUTES DISCOUNT ARE ADDED! 90′: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR ALAJUELENSE! Giancarlo “Pipo” González hit a masterful header in the small area that defeated Buba López’s growth spurt. 2-2 and the Ticos sealed their pass to the final.

84′: Pedro Baez rushes in and shoots the ball into the clouds on the edge of the area… Time is running out for the Machine. 75′: GOOOAAAL FOR REAL ESPAÑA! RAMIRO ROCCA SCORES AFTER PUSHING A CENTER INTO YEISON MEJÍA’S AREA! 1-2 wins the Machine that needs two more goals to advance. 71′: Gerson Chávez arrives from behind after a cross and volleys it to the outside. 70′: Pedro Baez misses out on a new opportunity for Real España, who have not posed any danger in the complement. 65′: YELLOW: Chapetilla Mejía cuts off a handy counterattack and is again reprimanded handy. 64′: CHANGE IN REAL SPAIN: Junior Lacayo leaves and Pedro Baez enters. 61′: CHANGES IN ALAJUELENSE: Rolando Blackburn and Celso Borjes leave and Johan Venegas enters with Bryan Ruiz. 60′: YELLOW: Yeison Mejía gets off Mora before entering the aurinegro rectangle and wins the card. 54′: TO THE NETWORKS! Júnior Lacayo slips into the area and shoots into the side net of the visitor’s goal.

51′: CHANGE IN REAL SPAIN: Luis Garrido leaves and Gerson Chávez enters. Héctor Vargas changes contention for contention still needing to score three goals… 49′: OUT! Júnior Lacayo wastes his shot inside the area and sends the ball into the clouds… Real España begins to despair. 47′: YELLOW: Franklin Flores and Júnior Lacayo earn warnings in the space of a minute. 7:07 PM: START THE PLUG! 45+1′: THE FIRST HALF ENDS! Alajuelense tied the game in the final stretch. Real Spain now needs to win by three goals difference to advance. A MINUTE DISCOUNT IS ADDED! 45′: MICHEL SHOOTS AND BUBA LÓPEZ STOPS AGAIN! ⚽️The Honduran Alex López did what he wanted thanks to Luis Garrido’s poor record: the containment of Real España never bothered him, he shyly chased him from afar and let the ’11’ manudo drive at will. The catracho fired a whiplash from outside the area that was impossible to stop.

42′: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FROM ALAJUELENSE! GREAT GOAL FROM ALEX LOPEZ! 1-1 LAPIDARY. 40′: Header by defender Alexis Gamboa after a corner that ended in the hands of Buba López. 37: LEFT-HAND PUNCH OF AARON SUÁREZ THAT KISSES THE LEFT POST AURINEGRO! Alajuelense begins to take ground. 32′: BUBA SHORTCUT! Striker Rolando Blackburn heads into the six-yard box and the Real España goalkeeper pockets the ball. The Machine is saved. 31′: Chapetilla Mejía’s blundering shot at a loose ball on the edge of the area… 29′: Free kick that Jhow Benavídez sent to the pot and the manudo goalkeeper cleared. The sampedranos show themselves confidently on Tico soil. 26′: Missed opportunity for Alajuelense within the Aurinegro area. Devron Garcia intercepted and cleared the hazard. 25′: UFFFFF! THE ALAJUELENSE IS SAVED! A local defender cleared the ball poorly and headed for the goal. The goalkeeper Miguel Ajú took it out under the crossbar. ⚽️After a deep pass by Luis Garrido, the striker drove at speed until he reached the area where with a powerful left-footed shot he bent the hands of the manudo goalkeeper. 0-1 and they need two more to force penalties.

18′: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF REAL ESPAÑA! RAMIRO ROCCA DID IT! 12′ We continue without shots between the three posts so far in the match. The game has been rough. 6′ Mayron Flores dares from afar with a powerful shot that goes outside. 5′ The Machine has not yet tried its luck in the local arc. Alajuelense awaits him comfortable from his field. 1′: Shot deflected from the manudo set. The aurinegro goalkeeper Buba López only accompanies the ball on its way to aufera. 6:06 PM: THE GAME STARTED! Real Spain looks for the comeback against Alajuelense in a full half Alejandro Morera Soto. – PREVIOUS –

Machine arrives at the meeting with a 3-0 deficit against after being thrashed in the first leg played at the Morazán stadium. The team that advances will face Olimpia or Motagua in the grand final on October 25 and November 3.