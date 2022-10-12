Puerto Rican volleyball players invade the NCAA

A total of 59 Puerto Rican players are active in Division I of NCAA college volleyball in the United States, reveals a study published last week by Volleyball Magazine.

The figure comes from a list of over 500 international players who are active in some of the more than 400 Division I volleyball programs in the NCAA.

Turkey is the country that provides the most female players with 73, reveals Volleyball Magazine. Puerto Rico follows.

Said number of Puerto Ricans is a figure never seen before, according to two Puerto Rican coaches in the NCAA, Manolo Concepcion Y Jose ‘Keno’ Gandara.

Carlos Beltrán and Javier Culson lead the select Class of 2022 of the Hall of Fame Karina Ocasio and Diana Reyes sign to play in Egypt Copur seeks to prevent “nearly” through an alliance with Albizu University Neira Ortiz goes to Poland after a World Cup that opened her eyes

“I would say that before there weren’t 59 or joining Division I with Division II and the NAIA or the NJCAA,” said Manolo Concepción, who made his NCAA volleyball debut in 2008 and is currently an assistant at Eastern Illinois University in Chicago.

The NCAA has been a destination for Puerto Rican volleyball players since the 1980s. Since those years, the programs have looked to Puerto Rico to give their programs an international accent with players who already have mileage and competitive quality at 17 years of age.

But at the level that recruitment has reached in 2022, it has made it a norm that Puerto Rican coaches almost always find a Puerto Rican player on the other side of the net.

“The numbers don’t surprise me because it’s remarkable that in our calendar we have found more teams than before with Puerto Rican players that I didn’t know about,” said Gándara, who manages the Miami Hurricanes and who has two Puerto Ricans on his team.

VVG is your ACC POW congratulations to @valevazque for earning her first #ACCVB Player of the Week honor!! 🔗 https://t.co/aOUFaj2FKq#H2P pic.twitter.com/w7WtCB1CEs — Pitt Volleyball (@Pitt_VB) October 10, 2022

The list mentions the towns in Puerto Rico where the players come from, which indicates that they are players developed in clubs and schools on the Island. Towns from the metropolitan area and from all the 100×35 hemispheres, including the mountains, are represented. Players of Puerto Rican descent or born in Puerto Rico who reside in the United States are not included in the list.

Of the group from Puerto Rico, they appear playing all over the United States, from Florida to the Carolinas and other southern states such as Texas, Tennessee and Mississippi. They also play in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Baltimore, New York, New Jersey, Indiana, Chicago, Ohio, Kansas, Missouri.

The states where they appear least are those of the West, as can be seen from the list.

About players appear in the list as the corners Valeria Vazquez Gomez in Pittsburgh (Marists of Manatee) and Sofia Victoria in Florida (Notre Dame de Caguas), the usherette Andrea Fuentes in Wake Forest and Paula Cerame (Indiana). Those four have already played in editions of the adult National Team.

There are universities that have up to five active Puerto Ricans, such as St. Francis in Brooklyn, New York. There are Alasha Colón (Villa Carolina Presbyterian Academy), Penelope Rivera (Guaynabo Marist), Rocío Meléndez (Disciples of Christ Academy), Cristal Paulino (New Jersey via Puerto Rico), Camelia Meléndez (Notre Dame de Caguas).

That number of Puerto Rican players in the same Division I institution is not common. It was common in Division II or III institutions, both for women and men. There is the case of Springfield, in Massachusetts, in Division II for men, which has been a Puerto Rican bastion for years.

From left to right, Alasha Colón, Camelia Meléndez, Rocío Meléndez, Penélope Rivera, Cristal Paulino and Izabella Santiago are the Puerto Ricans on the team from St. Francis University in Brooklyn. Santiago is the only developed one in the United States. (Credit: St. Francis University-Brooklyn) ( Courtesy/St. Francis-Brooklyn )

The leader of St. Francis in Brooklyn, the Dominican Kind Martinez, said that he had multiple Puerto Ricans when he directed Division II in the past at the University of St. Peter’s. He added that he has always looked for Puerto Ricans because they are ahead of the game than Americans when they enter college.

“They already come with ball control versus the Americans who start playing later,” he said.

But the increase in Puerto Rican players in the NCAA is due, according to Martínez’s perspective, to the fact that the height of Puerto Rican schoolgirls has increased, which is vital in volleyball.

“The skills are still there. The base is there. What there is now is more stature. They are seeing more players who are 5″11 and 6″0 and they are playing in Division I,” Martinez said.

Two pieces of information support Martínez’s analysis. The first is in his own university. Of the five Puerto Ricans, three are between 5’11 and 6’0 tall and two of them are attackers.

The other data is in the list of Volleyball Magazine. Of the 59 players, 22 are attackers, either corner or opposite.

The libero from St. Francis, Alasha Colon has its own analysis to explain Puerto Rico’s rise in Division I.

Colon cited the prospects’ learning of English and the exposure they get in the United States for possible opportunities as professional athletes in the future as other reasons for the rise in output.

But he also mentioned, to questions from this newspaper, an involuntary reason that was part of his decision to choose to play in the NCAA versus in the Interuniversity Athletic League (LAI). Colón said that the Jerez women from the UPR in Río Piedras were interested in her.

“I decided to have better opportunities. In Puerto Rico, college volleyball is shrinking because the colleges are merging and there are fewer teams, fewer opportunities. When you love a sport, you don’t want to leave it and look where there are more opportunities,” he said.

In the LAI there are institutions like the Ana G. Méndez that merged into a team its three sextets that it previously had between the Universidad del Este, the UMet and El Turabo. One institution, the UPR of Utuado, closed its volleyball program. But there are still 17 LAI women’s volleyball teams among the 18 institutions that belong to the LAI.