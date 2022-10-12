Publication assures that Christian Nodal is infected with an STD

Christian Nodal / Mexico Agency

Christian Nodal is again involved in the scandal for his love lifeafter his latest conquests and the confirmation of his courtship with the rapper Cazzu, it has transpired that the Mexican singer-songwriter allegedly has a sexually transmitted disease.

According to the magazine TV Notes, a family friend who works with the 23-year-old artist spoke of the alleged addiction to alcohol who suffers from Nodal, in addition to revealing that he suffers from herpes.

“It is alcoholism, he has had this problem for many years and although he has often tried to be calm, he relapses and drinks more and more. […] It brings up a topic that the truth is somewhat painful … I know that I am not the one, and I am sorry to say it, ”the source began his story.

“When he broke up with Belinda, at the beginning of February of this year, everyone knew that he was a womanizer, being with one girl and then with another, because they caught him several times; even, many things they did not find out, but he messed with as many women as he could. On the one hand, we said: ‘He’s hurt, it’s normal’, but there came a point where he only thought about sex, about being with women without caring if he knew them, where he got them from, so that crazy life that he led for months, brought him consequences and now he hits the ceiling”he added.

However, the worst for the interpreter of “They did not tell you wrong” was yet to come. “To the, last April they detected herpes, because it was found as certain sores that alarmed himhe went to do studies and they detected this disease, “said the person close to the artist’s employees.

Fortunately, the scare did not get worse. “Yes, the truth is that it panicked him a lot, because he did not know why this was happening to him, but his crazy life brought him consequences of this size. Obviousright now he is under treatment and under control, but the doctor told him that it is a virus that can resurface; that having that in his body, at any moment it can sprout again, ”explained the source.

Finally, the person stated that Nodal’s life was complicated since his breakup with Belinda. “Yes, because since it ended, there has been a strong decline in all aspects of it, and as I was saying, right now he is calmer, although he cannot leave alcohol and other substances for the world; but hey, we already explained it to him in a thousand ways and if he doesn’t understand, it will be his problem. He is no longer a child and just as he messed with every woman and contracted herpes, You also know that alcohol can damage your voice.it will be his roll if he wants to end his career quickly ”.

Continue reading the story

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO: The president of Mexico asks that Belinda and Christian Nodal get back together