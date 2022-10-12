Price of the dollar today, October 12, falls but remains at 20 pesos

Today, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9907 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. The spot interbank dollar closed this session at 20.0094 units, which represents an advance of 9.77 cents for the Mexican peso, compared to this Tuesday.

Since the beginning of this session, the peso appreciated while waiting for the publication of the inflation data in the United States for September tomorrow. In addition, the minutes of the US Fed generate expectations that interest rates will continue to rise. This is how the exchange rate is quoted in the country’s banks.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.0094 – Sell: $20.0094

: Buy $20.0094 – Sell: $20.0094 HSBC : Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.38

: Buy: $19.64 – Sell: $20.38 Banamex : Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.51

: Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.51 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $18.89 – Sale: $20.30

Purchase: $18.89 – Sale: $20.30 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.58 – Sell: $20.37

Buy: $19.58 – Sell: $20.37 IXE: Purchase: $18.89 – Sale: $20.30

Purchase: $18.89 – Sale: $20.30 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.71

Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.71 Monex: Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $20.22

Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $20.22 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.60

Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.60 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.46

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.46 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.70

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,173.20 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso starts session with an upward trend

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.40 pesos, for $22.19 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.