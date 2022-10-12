Practice these 5 exercises to unload your legs with a foam roller

The foam roller is a very useful tool that we can use to relieve muscle tension. This cylinder can be used in many ways, all with the aim of addressing overloadsas well as treating contractures or pain in a certain area.

In this video, our physiotherapist Alberto Camacho (@calessalud) explains 5 exercises that we can do to unload 5 muscle groups of the legs. The first of them focuses on the twins. Specifically, we sit down and, with our arms resting on the ground, we place the foam roller under this part of our body. Next, we move it back and forththus relaxing all that muscle.

To relax the back of the thigh, we place the foam cylinder under it and repeat the previous exercise to unload our hamstrings. To achieve the same with the hip and buttock, we must support that area on the foam roller.

In addition, Camacho proposes that, if it is the iliotibial band and the external part of the quadriceps (lateral region of the thigh) that we want to relieve, it is important that we stand on our side and cross one leg in frontwhile the arm serves as a fulcrum. The foam roller should slide from the knee to the hip.

The last exercise that our physical therapist refers to is to unload the upper part of the thigh. On this occasion, we lie face down and move the foam between the groin area to just above the kneecap. In this way, “we will massage everything that would be the quadriceps,” says Camacho.