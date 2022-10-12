Police report reveals fan hit by Bobby Wagner suffered concussion

After the complaint filed by the fan hit by Bobby Wagner during the duel between Rams and 49ers, Santa Clara Police released new details about the police report, which reveals that the fan suffered a concussion after the strong impact with the LA Rams linebacker.

In accordance with TMZ Sportsthe report details that Alexander Taylor, went to the police on October 4 to file a complaint for the assault suffered by the Rams defensive end after experiencing discomfort such as a headache and some injuries to one of his arms as a result of the strong fall he had after the impact by the player.

“Mr. Taylor had a headache. A concussion without loss of consciousness and a burn to the inner part of the right biceps.”is read in the report to which the aforementioned medium had access.

Among the injuries that the spontaneous suffered during the meeting between Rams and 49ers, a burn on his arm stands outsame that the police continue to investigate to determine if it was caused by the smoke bomb that he was holding, or if, also, the blow by Wagner could influence and cause the injury.

Sean McVay endorses Bobby Wagner

Los Angeles Rams head coach, Sean Mcvay He recently revealed to the media that he would not take action against Bobby Wagner after he was involved in the incident. with the fan and expressed his support for the linebacker.

“We all know what Bobby’s intentions were and I support him.” said the head coach.