Phillies endure onslaught from Bravos and take SDLN J1
ATLANTA — Nick Castellanos had already done too much with his bat.
When the Philadelphia Phillies needed his glove in the ninth inning, the right fielder responded.
Castellanos drove in three runs and also had a sensational catch, and the Philadelphia Phillies held off the Atlanta Braves for a 7-6 victory in Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Tuesday night.
The Phillies strung together their third victory in these playoffs, far from a reckless team in their first postseason since 2011. After sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild-card round, Philadelphia edged out the reigning World Series champions, a team that took them 14 games ahead in the Eastern Division.
It was not easy. Matt Olson hit a three-run homer in the ninth off Zach Eflin to bring the Braves within a run.
But Castellanos, to cap off a brilliant day with his bat and his glove, dove into right field to hook a line drive by William Contreras and get the second out of the ninth, key to quelling the Braves’ comeback attempt. It was a huge play for a player who is often criticized for his weak defense.
“Doing the impossible to prevent the ball from bouncing,” Castellanos said of how he approached the play.
He got up from the grass and raised his arms, the ball tucked into his glove before returning it to the infield.
Castellanos appears to be plugging in after missing most of September with an oblique injury.
“I hope it’s the start of something (big), because he was out for a while,” manager Rob Thomson said. “Maybe it’s just getting into a rhythm.”
Alec Bohm had two RBIs for the Phillies, who took a 7-1 lead in the top of the fifth and were undaunted by a Braves offense that blew multiple chances.
Travis d’Arnaud homered and drove in the other three Atlanta runs, but the team that won 101 games in the regular season and beat the New York Mets in a thrilling bid for first place in the NL East was left behind. a quagmire in the best-of-five series.
The second game will be Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta before moving to Philadelphia.
Max Fried, whose previous postseason start saw him throw six scoreless innings in Atlanta’s World Series championship game, couldn’t get past fourth against the Phillies.
Ranger Suarez, the 22-year-old Venezuelan left-hander who started for Philadelphia, pitched just 3 1/3 innings but was able to get key outs to contain Braves threats. After giving up two bases-loading walks in the first, Suarez got away with it when Contreras hit into a double play.
Atlanta also loaded the bases in the third, as d’Arnaud struck out swinging into a high fastball just outside the zone. Suarez shouted euphorically as he retreated into the cave.
“We had them on the ropes,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “We missed the big hit.”
For the Phillies, the Venezuelan Jean Segura 4-2, a run scored and an RBI. Panamanian Edmundo Sosa 2-1, one scored and one RBI.
For the Braves, the Venezuelans Contreras 4-1, one scored and one RBI; Ronald Acuña Jr. 3-4, one run scored; and Orlando Arcia 2-0.