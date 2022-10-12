World

Pedro Castillo: what exactly does the Prosecutor’s Office accuse the president of Peru of and what happens now

The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office formally accused, through a constitutional complaint, President Pedro Castillo of leading a criminal organization within his government.

According to the Attorney General of the Nation, Patricia Benavides, the investigation has revealed indications that Castillo is the head of a network responsible for the crimes of criminal organization, influence peddling and collusion.

Benavides also said that it was taking place “a ferocious obstruction of justice” from that network supposedly “entrenched in the Government with the purpose of capturing, controlling and directing contracting processes to obtain illicit profits”.

President Castillo replied in a press conference with international media that “there is no real foundation” and “these accusations are orchestrated.” He reiterated that he will prove his innocence and assured that “a new form of coup d’état has been launched in Peru”.

