Pedro Castillo: the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office files a constitutional complaint against the president and accuses him of leading a criminal organization

Pedro Castillo, President of Peru

The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office presented this Tuesday a constitutional complaint against President Pedro Castillo, whom he accuses of leading a criminal organization.

“Today we present before the Congress of the Republic the constitutional complaint against President Pedro Castillo Terrones and the other registered members of the alleged criminal organization,” announced the Nation’s prosecutor, Patricia Benavides, in an appearance in Lima.

The Public Ministry also accuses Castillo of influence peddling and collusion in three different cases.

The complaint “is based on the discovery of obtaining economic benefits for appointments to key positions, in the collection of percentages of illicitly obtained tenders and the illicit use of presidential powers,” the Prosecutor’s Office said on Twitter.

