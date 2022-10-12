Pedro Castillo: the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office files a constitutional complaint against the president and accuses him of leading a criminal organization

Drafting

image source, Getty Images

The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office presented this Tuesday a constitutional complaint against President Pedro Castillo, whom he accuses of leading a criminal organization.

“Today we present before the Congress of the Republic the constitutional complaint against President Pedro Castillo Terrones and the other registered members of the alleged criminal organization,” announced the Nation’s prosecutor, Patricia Benavides, in an appearance in Lima.

The Public Ministry also accuses Castillo of influence peddling and collusion in three different cases.

The complaint “is based on the discovery of obtaining economic benefits for appointments to key positions, in the collection of percentages of illicitly obtained tenders and the illicit use of presidential powers,” the Prosecutor’s Office said on Twitter.

Castillo currently faces with his wife Lilia Paredes six tax investigationsa record for an incumbent president in the South American country, for allegedly leading a network that fraudulently awards public works tenders.

An immunity-proof process

In Peru, the presidents enjoy the status of aforados, so they have immunity and cannot be accused of crimes by the courts.

Hence the relevance of the current constitutional complainta special procedure that It applies exclusively to high-ranking state officials and taxpayers (such as the President of the Republic and congressmen).

The constitutional complaint makes it possible to determine whether they have committed crimes in the exercise of their functions, including abuse of authority or corruption.

Once the accusation has been made in this way, to move forward it requires the vote of more than half of the congressmen.

If approved in Congress, the National Attorney will be able to formulate a criminal lawsuit against Castillo before the Supreme Court of Justice.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Castillo has defended his innocence and that of his relatives, and attributes the investigations to a conspiracy to remove him from power.

Arrests and raids

The constitutional complaint against the Peruvian president comes hours after the Prosecutor’s Office preliminarily arrested a businessman close to the president and four of his former advisers for their alleged involvement in the case.

In addition, the Public Ministry, with the support of a special group of police, raided the house of a sister of Castillo and the offices and residences of six parliamentarians from the centrist Popular Action (AP) party.

Nicknamed “The Children” by local media and the opposition, these congressmen have been singled out for allegedly organizing illicit activities with the president in exchange for supporting the government with their votes.

One more step against a cornered president

By Guillermo D. Olmo, correspondent in Lima

The decision of the Attorney General, Patricia Benavides, to formally accuse President Pedro Castillo means one more step in a judicial fence for alleged corrupt practices that threatens his permanence in the position for which he was elected just over a year ago.

The president has already survived two vacancy attempts and his rivals in Congress find themselves with a new opportunity to get rid of a ruler who does not resemble any of the previous ones and whom they have never tolerated.

Hounded by court records, Castillo reiterates its will to resistthe same thing he has done since he became president.

It is difficult to predict if this new attempt will have a different outcome, but at this point it has become clear that, as much as before a judicial battle, we are facing one for power.