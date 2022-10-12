Pati Chapoy and Jorge Carbajal told each other everything and more by Verónica Castro

Pati Chapoy and Jorge Carbajal

October 11, 2022 4:18 p.m.

Verónica Castro’s scandal is a story that has several chapters and among those who defended her was her friend Pati Chapoy, who had an exclusive interview at her home in Acapulco, during which they recalled the actress’s career and anecdotes.

And it was precisely Pati who in her program Ventaneando assured that all this was a farce to obtain a rating at the expense of a great actress such as Verónica Castro. She also assured that everything is “taken out of context” because the interviews are cut to make Vero look bad.

To which Jorge Carbajal replied on his YouTube program that Pedro Sola, Linet Puente, Mónica Castañeda, and Ricardo Manjarrez could have investigated the subject on their own instead of discrediting them, and all to gain ratings.

Jorge Carbajal also “took Pati’s clothes out in the sun”

And it is that the presenter and journalist mentioned that they should give voice to the victims before assuring something on any topic; but Gigi, as the youtuber is known, reminded him of his dark past, “When they released the story of Gloria Trevi and Sergio Andrade, I don’t remember seeing Gloria Trevi or Sergio Andrade sitting there, in Ventaneando, giving their opinion or their part of history I remember seeing this woman who wrote the book, Aline Hernández, she was sitting there talking pests from Gloria, pests from Sergio, pests from all over the world, I don’t remember the other part, “said Carbajal.