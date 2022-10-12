Pablo Lyle does not want more suffering and has confessed the worst to his wife

Pablo Lyle and his wife

October 12, 2022 2:45 p.m.

Pablo Lyle has been one of the most talked about celebrities in recent years and not for the best reasons. More than one will know his unfortunate story where he was involved in an altercation where a man ended up losing his life on US soil. This happened in 2019 but so far the consequences have been definitive.

His legal process took too long and he was even under house arrest for a while. However, the trial finally came and the legal decision has been to convict him of voluntary manslaughter, despite the efforts of Lyle’s legal team.

It has not yet been defined how many years the penance he will have to fulfill will be, but now it has been revealed that he would have confessed something very important to his wife.

He wants her to be happy and will give her a divorce

“Now that it is a fact that he will be in jail, probably for almost ten years, he has been zero selfish and has endorsed Ana that what he wants is for her to be happy. She has told him that she is free to rebuild her life, that nothing would make him happier than her moving forward in all aspects, ”revealed a source for TvNotas and she would have responded:

“She understands Pablo’s position, although what she is focused on is continuing to work hard to get her children forward, now that Pablo, being in prison, will continue without generating money.”