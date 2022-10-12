Old Lion roars! Mango Sánchez catapults Olimpia to the Concacaf League grand final by eliminating Motagua

2022-10-11

A solitary goal from Carlos El Mango Sánchez four minutes from time put the Albos 180 minutes from another international title. The Olympic people are partying. After more than 170 minutes without a goal, it had to be an individual play that defined the match and five years later, the meringues are in the final of the Concacaf League and now they will face each other with the Alajuelense League directed by Fabián Coito. Where and when will the Concacaf League final between Alajuelense and Olimpia take place: who closes at home? Motagua dominated the game; he did it when they were on equal terms and he made himself felt more with one more man after the expulsion of German Mejía. But this was not taken advantage of by the blues since they always looked for the centers that were well cut by the defenders and in the end, if you don’t score, you pay dearly and that’s what happened at the end of the game. Patón lost his head after receiving a double warning. And although he begged the whistler on his knees, he kept the decision. From then on, the game changed the script because Motagua was going to go over the top and the albos had to respond, first by defending well and then by counterattacking.

But Olimpia was not far behind, she fell back well and took advantage of the counterattacks. The clearest was in the legs of Michaell Chirinos who from about 30 meters took a spectacular right hand that shook the crossbar of Rougier’s goal. The stadium roared, but the ball did not go in. This was the most dangerous action of the white team. At the end of the first half, Motagua was on top, he was about to beat Menjívar with a powerful shot from Marcelo Santos. The shot hit the Olympic goalkeeper in the chest, but the referee had already annulled the action by whistling for a dangerous game in Santos’ attack. Fabián Coito was very happy after qualifying for the Concacaf final: “In the first leg we took a very important advantage” Pedro Troglio delayed Jorge Álvarez more in the game; he strengthened the brand by joining Bryan Moya who multiplied, but he took him out at the start of the second half and brought Carlos Pineda into the brand midfielder; also in attack he sent Jorge Benguché to seek to bring danger and open up the blue team. But unbelievably, Motagua couldn’t handle the match. Marcelo Pereira had himself expelled in a childish way by committing, first a foul in the center of the field, then he tripped Michaell Chirinos in front of referee Iván Barton and he did not forgive him and sent him to the showers.

The complement was a true monologue. Two fearful teams met, neither of them took dangerous actions until the 74th minute when Eddie Hernández rose with his head and finished off a cross from Mauro Ortiz, but in a very good way, Edrick Menjívar leaned to the right and covered. But the ladder reached the end. When the blues were dominating the match, an incursion appeared on the left wing, Boniek García made an incursion and like an arrow Carlos El Mango Sánchez overflowed who, after winning the baseline, crossed Rougier and made Nacional vibrate.