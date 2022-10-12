Not even a month passed in Honduras and karma came to Gullit Peña on CD Vida

The low blow received by Gullit Peña in Honduras

October 11, 2022 09:50 a.m.

The Mexican midfielder Carlos ‘Gullit’ Pena returned to sports activity after eight months on leave, after leaving Guatemala, presumably due to lack of budget of the Antigua GFC club. Now Gullit plays for CDS Vida where he already had his first minutes, but after the new defeat of his club, he received a bucket of cold water, the coach of the coconut team, Fernando Mira, was relegated from his duties.

The Portuguese strategist Fernando Mira did not achieve the objectives outlined in the tournament and was dismissed, this becomes a problem for Gullit Pena who enjoyed the confidence of the Portuguese coach and who gave him the confidence to come to CDS Vida. The midfielder hardly had minutes in the last day against Motagua where he was defeated 3-0.

Now Gullit Pena must convince the one who would be the new coach of the Life CDS to earn a spot in the title role. The Mexican player has a contract with the Honduran team for one year, but he warned that after 6 months, he could leave the club without problems. Gullit Pena He wants to be the protagonist with the coconut team, but now it will depend on the new coach who arrives.

Is Gullit Peña already thinking about retirement?

midfielder Gullit Pena At 33 years old, he believes that he still has several years to continue in activity, so he does not close the doors to new offers, although his wish is to retire with León, the only team where he has won important titles and where Gullit Pena He is considered a great star. Thanks to the Fiera, Carlos Pena He was able to attend the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with the Mexican team.