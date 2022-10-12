Entertainment

Noelia acquires more admirers, on her new platform

Photo of CodeList CodeList3 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read

A flirtatious woman, sure of her beauty and intelligence, is undoubtedly the famous singer and businesswoman Noeliawho recently has not neglected his fans, after Instagram blocked his account, he decided to move completely to celebrity the new social network.

The best of all is that the content that we saw in his old account, where he already had millions of followers, now we also find it in his famous digital platformsince his absence from Instagram was announced, some of his fans began to react immediately.

In the famous app Goalwe also find accounts dedicated to Noelia, where her most recent news is shared, as well as a hashtag where her followers have shared their annoyance because they will no longer be able to see her beauty.

Also read: Beyoncé arrogant for using song without permission? More problems

However, knowing that the singer would change platforms, some of her most loyal fans have begun to follow her on Celebriffy, this news has been shared in some media outlets both in Mexico and in the United States.

Noelia poses like a professional model | Instagram noeliaofficial

One in particular has been the program the kidfrom Dallas radio, this is considered the most popular radio program in Spanish in the famous Texan city, where the admirers of the interpreter of “Candela” have shared live that they will follow Noelia, even if they have to leave the network goal.

These strong statements about the abandonment of the famous platform could inspire other people to get to know other networks, as is the case with the ones owned by the beautiful businesswoman, echoing this news, thousands of people have begun to react.

In the case of Noelia In particular, the number of followers in his account continues to increase, especially due to the type of content found there, it is perhaps even more flirty than we found on Instagram.

The annoyance of the admirers of this beautiful Latin artist It immediately began to sound, not only on the radio, but also on their own accounts on their respective social networks.

Probably Instagram’s decision was probably not the most successful, especially since there are other celebrities who upload even more revealing content than Noelia.

Another case similar to that of the singer is that of the rapper Kanye West, who today is known as Ye, who has also had his account blocked not only on Instagram but also on Twitter, although in his particular case it was for a publication anti-Semitic made by Kim Kardashian’s ex.

Follow us on

I started on the Show News portal in August 2019 with functions such as writing notes, choosing content for Show News social networks such as Facebook and Twitter; I have a degree in Law and also in Graphic Design, I am constantly updating with the aim of providing better content that is to the liking of users by taking courses or looking for news of relevant shows, I have specialization in notes on influencers, music, cinema, celebrities and everything related to entertainment as well as trends; Some of the trainings I have had are: SEO course for everyone taken in June 2020, Intellectual Property Course July 2020, Verification Tools Course July 2020, Google Trends Course April 2020 and Google Earth Course March 2020.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList3 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Nintendo reveals the first official trailer for the film ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

5 days ago

5 PHOTOS of Marcela Moss that show why she is one of the MOST VIEWED on OnlyFans

1 week ago

In front of the mirror Vanessa Claudio paralyzes the network with her risky and delicate lingerie

2 weeks ago

The last will of Pablo Lyle that now he will no longer be able to fulfill behind bars

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button