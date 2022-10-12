Noelia acquires more admirers, on her new platform

Noelia acquires more admirers, in the new social network | Instagram

A flirtatious woman, sure of her beauty and intelligence, is undoubtedly the famous singer and businesswoman Noeliawho recently has not neglected his fans, after Instagram blocked his account, he decided to move completely to celebrity the new social network.

The best of all is that the content that we saw in his old account, where he already had millions of followers, now we also find it in his famous digital platformsince his absence from Instagram was announced, some of his fans began to react immediately.

In the famous app Goalwe also find accounts dedicated to Noelia, where her most recent news is shared, as well as a hashtag where her followers have shared their annoyance because they will no longer be able to see her beauty.

However, knowing that the singer would change platforms, some of her most loyal fans have begun to follow her on Celebriffy, this news has been shared in some media outlets both in Mexico and in the United States.

Noelia poses like a professional model | Instagram noeliaofficial



One in particular has been the program the kidfrom Dallas radio, this is considered the most popular radio program in Spanish in the famous Texan city, where the admirers of the interpreter of “Candela” have shared live that they will follow Noelia, even if they have to leave the network goal.

These strong statements about the abandonment of the famous platform could inspire other people to get to know other networks, as is the case with the ones owned by the beautiful businesswoman, echoing this news, thousands of people have begun to react.

In the case of Noelia In particular, the number of followers in his account continues to increase, especially due to the type of content found there, it is perhaps even more flirty than we found on Instagram.

The annoyance of the admirers of this beautiful Latin artist It immediately began to sound, not only on the radio, but also on their own accounts on their respective social networks.

Probably Instagram’s decision was probably not the most successful, especially since there are other celebrities who upload even more revealing content than Noelia.

Another case similar to that of the singer is that of the rapper Kanye West, who today is known as Ye, who has also had his account blocked not only on Instagram but also on Twitter, although in his particular case it was for a publication anti-Semitic made by Kim Kardashian’s ex.