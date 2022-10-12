New York Yankees ‘erase’ from the Division Series against Cleveland Guardians a star figure for the 2022 MLB Postseason

Manager Aaron Boone released the list of players available for key with Ohio and the absence of one of its stars is surprising.

The night of this Tuesday, October 11, new york yankees will make its debut in 2022 Major League Baseball (MLB) Postseasonwhen they receive in the Bronx Cleveland Guardiansfor the American League Division Series.

It will be a duel of champions of their zones, because while the mules stayed with the East, those from Ohio did the same with the Central, although they had to go through the Wild Card round, where they eliminated Tampa Bay Rays.

But facing the start of the 2022 MLB Postseason Division Series, the Yankees have given a surprise in the delivery of the 26-player list, since they will not have the presence of one of their stars.

The “surprise” of the Yankees for the start of the 2022 Postseason



It’s the second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who will not be present at this stage due to an injury to his right big toe, which has prevented him from reaching the series in full condition; the infielder will be added to the launcher Aroldis Chapman and the Venezuelan Oswald Peraza as low in the Bronx Bombers.

Thus, the Yankees list is made up of starters Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, and Jamison Taillon; relievers Miguel Castro, Domingo Germán, Clay Holmes, Jonathan Loaisiga, Lucas Luetge, Wandy Peralta, Clarke Schmidt and Lou Trivino; plus receivers Kyle Higashioka and Jose Trevino.

They must be added infielders Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Marwin Gonzalez, Anthony Rizzo, and Gleyber Torres; plus the outfielders Harrison Bader, Oswaldo Cabrera, Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge, and Tim Locastro; along with designated hitters Giancarlo Stanton and Matt Carpenter.