NATO announces the holding of its annual nuclear deterrence exercise in full defiance of Putin

The NATO will conduct its annual ‘Steadfast Noon’ exercise next week, focused on ensuring that the Alliance maintains its “safe, secure and effective” nuclear deterrentannounced this Tuesday the allied secretary general, Jens Stotlenberg.

“It’s about a routine training, which takes place every year to keep our deterrence safe, secure and effective,” Stoltenberg told a news conference on the eve of a two-day meeting at Alliance headquarters in Brussels of defense ministers. of NATO. The Norwegian politician claimed that ‘Steadfast Noon’ is a “long-planned” annual exercise.

Asked about the advisability of holding these maneuvers at a time when Russia is openly talking about using its atomic arsenal if threatened, Stoltenberg pointed out that “now is the right time to be firm and clear that NATO is there to protect and defend its allies.

On the “nuclear rhetoric” and “veiled threats” from Moscow, Stoltenberg insisted that they are “dangerous and irresponsible“. “Russia knows that a nuclear war cannot be won and that it should never be waged,” he stressed. In any case, he made it clear that “we are keeping a close eye on Russia’s nuclear forces” and asserted that, for the moment, “we have not seen any change in Russia’s position, but we remain vigilant.”

The Allied Secretary General stressed that “we must also make it clear to Russia that there will be severe consequences if it uses any type of nuclear weapon”. The ‘Steadfast Noon’ exercise will take place in Western Europe, more than 1,000 kilometers from Russia, and they will participate in it 14 allied countriesAllied sources told Efe. They recalled that the exercise takes place every October and assured that it is not linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

They also pointed out that the new Strategic Concept adopted by NATO leaders at the Madrid summit last June states that “the fundamental purpose of NATO’s nuclear capability is preserve peace, prevent coercion and deter aggression. Nuclear weapons are unique.”

Last year’s ‘Steadfast Noon’ also featured 14 countries and with dozens of planes and developed in southern Europe. The exercise, which is organized each year by one country, is a routine and recurring training activity, and is not related to any current world events.

Usually includes training flights with fighter jets dual-capable, as well as with conventional aircraft backed by surveillance and refueling aircraft, and uses no real weapons.