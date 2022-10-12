Natalia Esperón reveals the reasons for the end of her marriage to Pepe Bastón

During the years that Natalia Esperon she decided to get away from public life and dedicate herself to her family, many things were said about her; However, the actress preferred to turn a deaf ear and continue without replying. She now that she is back in soap operas in the production of Salvador Mejia, Warrior heart, the actress has decided to break the silence and for the first time clarify some rumors that were generated around her during her years of retirement. In an engaging interview with Maria Patricia Castanedathe actress opened her heart and since she never talked about issues that she had not touched publicly, such as the loss of her son Sebastianthe postpartum depression she faced after the birth of her children Marine Y Jose Antonioand about her divorce with Pepe Canefather of her three children.

Laughing, Natalia acknowledged that she found it very curious to read rumors about her, when the reality was completely different: “Let the gossip see me that said: ‘Natalia’s sad ending,'” she acknowledged. In this sense, the actress wanted to emphasize her ex-husband’s marriage to the Hollywood actress, Eva Longoria, a union that happened many years after their divorce, a point that did seem important to clarify, because in their separation there was no third parties involved: “Another thing, people think that Pepe left me for Eva and it has nothing to do with it, if they take the account of my children how much they have, well no, they have nothing to do with it. They often put him as the bad guy, “explained Natalia, who also pointed out that her youngest children are about to turn 19 years old and their divorce took place when they were just a year and a half old.

Natalia acknowledged that probably her discreet personality, at times, contributes to these types of rumors gaining strength: “Many times the lack of information puts people on a topic of: ‘I go with her or I with him’ and here It is not about taking sides of anything”. The actress recalled that when Pepe Bastón started dating Eva Longoria, it was a long time after her marriage to her ended: “He continued his life, but in another time, he had nothing to do with us, absolutely nothing and it’s good to clarify it, “he said. Although these remarks never really affected her, because they are lies, she explained why she clarifies them until now: “Suddenly I don’t say anything, because, why do I enter the game? I believe that people should know the source and where to be taken seriously and where not, to know which magazines are not given much truth. So I better stay quiet and let everyone take their opinion.

Natalia and Pepe, unconditional friends

Despite the fact that the relationship between Natalia Esperón and Pepe Bastón came to an end more than 17 years ago, as parents, their bond is unbreakable, for this reason they decided to build a friendship that allows them to raise their children in total harmony: “The greatest thing he could leave me were my children and a brutal learning of life, like him I learned many things and he is an amazing father. With my family it has also been very nice, with my family it has always been supportive, it is the relationship that you build. A divorce is not a failure, Pepe and I were together for as long as we had to be and we began to build a friendship relationship, because my children deserved to have a good relationship as parents, “she explained.

Although in recent years he has preferred that the details of his private life be developed in total secrecy, he detailed why he decided to speak for the first time in this sincere interview: “I opened my heart, because I believe that people deserve to know the truth and there is no drama here”. The actress also shared how she has done to heal the wounds of the past: “I started going to therapy and it did change my life, I began to reconcile with myself to assume that no one ever did anything to me, that I am not in a lawsuit with anyone to that the circumstances I’ve been through have made me the woman I am today, to take responsibility for my decisions,” the actress confessed to Mara Patricia Castañeda.



