MX League. Vucetich and Tano Ortiz, the technicians who ‘steal’ 2022

start the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2022 and the two strongest candidates for the title are America and Monterey (1 and 2 of the table), due to the great tournament that both teams played, but above all because they were led by technicians who arrived as ‘firefighters’ this year to get their squads out of the bottom.

So much Victor Manuel Vucetich What Ferdinand Ortiz they ‘stole’ 2022, only the title is missing to crown a great yearafter taking their squads to a place they never imagined, since Rayados occupied the site 17 and Eagles on 18 in the Closure 2022when they arrived at the helm of their respective teams.

Vucetich fixed what Javier Aguirre left

The February 27, Rayados fired Javier Aguirrewhen La Pandilla had only six points in the Matchday 8, product of a win, three draws and two losses, although with two pending matches; nevertheless, the failure in the Club World Cup weighed.

Vuce was announced on March 2 and took Monterrey to the Repechage zone, with 26 units in seventh place, since with Vucetich they won 6, matched 2 games and lost 3; later it was eliminated by San Luis and did not reach the Quarterfinals.

the royals gave continuity to King Midas and it was a great decision throughout the Opening 2022 he fought for the top; added 35 points to finish in second place overall, product of 10 wins, 5 draws and 2 setbacks.

In all of 2022, Vucetich has a 64.4 percent success rate, with 16 wins, 8 draws and 5 losses, out of a total of 29 matches directed. Now, Rayados will face Cruz Azul in the Quarterfinals, hoping to continue advancing in this Liguilla.

Tano Ortiz earned to continue in America

The same day that Vucetich was announced, the Eagles fired Santiago Solaribecause he had America the same as Rayados was, with only 6 points in the basement.

Tano entered the helm as interimbut he began to do his job very well and continuity was won. In that Closure 2022won 6 games, tied 2 and lost only 1, to reach fourth place, with 26 points, obtaining the direct ticket to the quarterfinalssomething that was difficult on paper.

America kicked out Puebla in the Quarterfinals, but in the Semifinals he could not beat Pachuca; now, Tano has a great tournament again: located his team as super leaderwith 12 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses, for a total of 38 points.

In total, in 2022, Tano has 19 wins, 6 draws and 5 lossesof 30 matches directed, throwing a 70 percent effective.

Those from Coapa will once again have a complicated test in the Quarters, since the series is repeated in the same instance a few months ago, America against La Franja.

