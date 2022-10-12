More than 400,000 girls and adolescents between the ages of 10 and 19 were married in Colombia in 2020 | Future America

EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Some didn’t even have their period yet. Others wish they had continued studying. Most probably didn’t know that marriage shouldn’t be an option at their age. In Colombia, one in five young people between 15 and 19 years old got married in 2020, 20%. And one in 50 did so under the age of 14. So he throws it Situation analysis of child marriages and early unions in Colombia (2010-2020)a Unicef ​​study that unifies data from local organizations and governments, national surveys and the entity’s own interviews.

Although the report does not give absolute numbers, based on the latest official population figures for the country, this would imply that, in 2020, more than 375,000 girls and young women between the ages of 15 and 19 were married and more than 31,718 between the ages of 10 and 14. , an age at which marriage is not yet legal in that country. This Tuesday, on the International Day of the Girl, Unicef ​​published this study that reveals the prevalence of a harmful practice for children, but in some cases endorsed by justice (from the age of 14 with parental consent). And the trends have hardly changed in the last 25 years. In Colombia and five other countries in the region—Anguilla, Argentina, Cuba, Guyana, and Saint Kits and Nevis—children under the age of 14 can marry with parental permission.

In Colombia, in the last 14 years, seven legislative initiatives have been presented that sought to eliminate the exception of the marriage law of the civil code that allows early unions with the permission of the legal guardians of minors. But none has come forward, relying on the “freedom to discern” of adolescents.

Although it may be consented to, experts assure that child marriage does not exist based on the freedom of decision of minors, who are separated between six and ten years from their partners on average, according to the report. “The lack of age symmetry also leads to a hierarchy of power”, assured Andrea Tague, UNICEF Gender Officer, in the presentation of this study that was prepared in collaboration with the UN Population Fund and Plan International. “Speaking of freedom makes this form of violence against children continue to be normalized,” she added. In the world, the number of women and girls married before the age of 18 reaches 650 million; 60 million of them live in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Between January 1, 2019 and July 31, 2022, more than 400 administrative processes were opened to allow the early union of children in the country, according to the statements of Andrés Camelo, deputy director in charge of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare, ICBF. “In the vast majority of cases, they are the minors. And we have also registered a greater number of violence towards them after marriage”, he pointed out. According to the National Population and Housing Census, in 2018 about 340,083 girls (8.6%) and 133,293 boys (3.2%) were married or had been. “It is a violence that cannot be detached from gender,” insisted Tague.

Mothers before being women

Another example that this practice affects girls is teenage pregnancies. According to Vital Statistics data from the Colombian statistics department DANE, between 2010 and 2021, 1,137,796 births were registered by girls and adolescents under the age of 19 in union or marriage and another 422,104 births of single girls. In the case of girls between 10 and 14 years old, 65,959 pregnancies were added. According to family and cultural mandates —especially in indigenous communities— the age to establish early marriages and unions is related to the first menstruation, while for men, marriages begin when they start working.

“I did up to fifth grade, I did it like that, until I was 11 years old, I already gave up, I said: “I’m not going to study again. Because, really, why am I going to study if I’m going to raise children, if I’m going to be a mother, if I’m going to have a husband. So that…”. This is one of the multiple testimonies collected by the investigation and that show how dropping out of school is usually a cause and also a consequence of early unions. In Colombia, the highest dropout rate occurs at the basic secondary levels, which coincides with the ages in which there is a higher incidence of these practices. Education, however, could also be a solution. According to UNESCO, if all girls finished primary school, child marriage would be reduced by 14%. And if they all finished high school, 64% would plummet.

The consequence of girls being forced to prepare their trousseau is sometimes the first domino. It is usually followed by other violence such as intra-family and gender violence. 64% of women between the ages of 15 and 49 who married early reported psychological violence and 31.9% physical violence, according to the National Demographic and Health Survey. “It is a public health problem,” settled Laura Pabón, director of social development of the National Planning Department. “And it is an intersectional problem that especially affects rural girls and the most impoverished. This phenomenon fosters and perpetuates many other inequalities”, she assured.

Rurality is usually a common denominator. Vichada (5.3%), Amazonas (4.3%), Chocó (4.2%) and La Guajira (3.9%) are the departments in which it is more common to find more girls under 14 years of age forced to get marry. For those between 15 and 19 years old, the departments with the highest prevalence are Vichada (29.8%), Magdalena (24.5%), Arauca (24.0%), César (23.8%), and La Guajira (23.2%). In these regions, with enormous rates of inequality and poverty, other threats to children coexist, such as the armed conflict and drug trafficking. The economic shortages in the family and the coercion of armed men are often triggers for these adolescents to drop out of school and become housewives and mothers before their time.