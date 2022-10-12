More diva and demanding than Adela Noriega, a well-known actor lost the opportunity for “ungrateful”

October 11, 2022 5:17 p.m.

Adela Noriega is one of the most beloved actresses on Mexican television, she is remembered for her roles in successful telenovelas such as Quinceañera, The privilege of loving, Real love or El manantial, among others.

But it is well known that Adela had a reputation for being very demanding, a true diva who even had the luxury of being late for recordings because she was famous for doing everything in one take; also because she was one of the actresses with the most expensive contracts on Televisa.

But rumor has it that another famous actor from Televisa went to the Tv Azteca competition, and demanded everything, so they would not have been able to fulfill his whims; It is about the actor Adrián Uribe, who according to the YouTube channel “El Chacaleo” came to Ajusto and went from “demanding” and that is that they assured that he wanted a millionaire contract.

Supposedly Adrián Uribe was banned from Televisa

It was said that Uribe had been banned from Televisa for being “ungrateful” and for having gone to ask the competition for a job, but this was never confirmed and currently the Parodia actor is still on San Ángel Television.