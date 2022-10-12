MLB: Oswaldo Cabrera reveals the change in mentality he suffered when going from Triple-A to the Major Leagues | baseball 123

Frederlin Castro

Oswaldo Cabrera has been something of a lifeline for the Yankees in the face of many absences from the team’s roster. With the bat he did what was necessary and on defense he showed solidity in the outfield, but he also passed through the Bronx infield.

Oswaldo Cabrera showing that he has the quality to be a Yankee. Simply great. pic.twitter.com/Srv1HioZ3Q – José Luis – Venezuela (@BEISBOL2022Vzla) October 12, 2022

“Since Day 1, it’s been very nice, very beautiful,” Cabrera, 23, said. “I think it has been the affection that the players, the coaches, have given me, the way they had (received) me from the first day, that communication. That confidence that they transmitted to me. That was the most beautiful thing up here.

Cabrera, who landed in the major leagues for the first time on August 17 after registering an OPS of .851 between Class-A and Triple-A in 2022, hit six home runs in 171 times at bat with the New York big team. Five of those were in the final three weeks of the season, in which he hit .318/.411/.653 (1.046 OPS).

Cabrera was included on the preseason roster to be part of manager Aaron Boone’s puzzle for this first round of the playoffs.

Oswaldo Cabrera lineout to Gonzalez in right ends the 4th#Guardians 1 #Yankees 1 ðŸ”º5th pic.twitter.com/OVy1vuRohM — Sá´˜á´ Ê€á´›s 24/7î¨€ (@Sports_24x7_) October 12, 2022

How was the transition from Triple-A to the most iconic team in MLB?

“There are a lot of expectations and a lot of beautiful things that people create. But at the end of the day, it’s the same baseball. The bases are the same. The ball does not change. The mound is the same distance. What you have to do is try to go out there and have fun, not try to put so many things on your mind. One more game. Like I’ve always said, play like it’s the last game of my life. That’s the mindset.”