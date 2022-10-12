Sports

MLB how much would the Padres pay Juan Soto in arbitration

Photo of CodeList CodeList4 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read

The San Diego Padres could seek to keep John Soto beyond the 2023 Major League Baseball Season (MLB). At the moment it is not known how much they would offer the Dominican, but if the parties do not reach an agreement they would have to go to arbitration. About it, the predictions made known how much would the parents have to pay him the gardener in this process.

Juan Soto arrived at the San Diego Padres last summer as part of a trade with the Washington Nationals, which was listed as the “bombshell” before the closing of movements in the Major Leagues.

Under his current contract, the native of the Dominican Republic is eligible for his third arbitration process for the 2023 Major League Baseball (MLB) Season, which would be avoided if they reach an agreement.

If not, the predictions of MLB Trade Rumors revealed that the ‘Frails’ would have to pay $21.5 million dollars to the outfielder as his salary for the next campaign (taking into account various factors).

Juan Soto, considered one of the best players today, avoided arbitration with the Washington Nationals this year and they agreed to a salary of $17,100,000 for the 2022 MLB Season.


Follow us on

Adda Lavalle

I joined ‘Al Bat’ in September 2020, starting a new work stage in which I always seek to give my best version, in addition to leaving a significant mark on the passage of women in an industry that is managed mainly by men. Bachelor of Communication Sciences and Techniques from the Interamerican University for Development (UNID), I am a specialist in sports journalism, writing and editing texts, I have three years of experience covering sports, especially baseball of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB). ), Mexican Pacific League (LMP) and MLB. I was an intern for the Leones de Yucatán Baseball Club of the LMB, with whom I attended the 2019 King’s Series. I have done work for social networks such as the coverage of the 2019-2020 edition of the LMP Final for ‘Con Las Bases Llenas’. I am constantly updated on social networks, SEO, Google positioning, writing, digital journalism, as well as the place of women in the sports industry. Originally from Mérida, Yucatán, my first approach to baseball was at a game of the Leones de Yucatán, in the ‘Kukulcán Álamo’ Park, in 2015; And that changed my life completely. The ‘Melenudos’ are the team I love and the greatest passion I have in this sport. Although I play baseball most of the time, my sport, at first, was (and still is) soccer. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich won my heart and fans from ‘minute one’ and I am fortunate to have already seen them play live. Clearly, I am a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manuel Neuer.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList4 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Diego Rebagliati made a revelation about the follow-up of Bryan Reyna’s conduct VIDEO “They are following him” Peruvian national team | SPORTS

1 week ago

Peruvian National Team – Guillermo Ochoa: “It’s a team that should have been in the World Cup”

2 weeks ago

Laporta criticizes Busquets, Piqué, Alba, De Jong and Ter Stegen for not lowering their salary

2 days ago

Has it improved or are we still the same?

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button