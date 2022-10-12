MLB how much would the Padres pay Juan Soto in arbitration

The San Diego Padres could seek to keep John Soto beyond the 2023 Major League Baseball Season (MLB). At the moment it is not known how much they would offer the Dominican, but if the parties do not reach an agreement they would have to go to arbitration. About it, the predictions made known how much would the parents have to pay him the gardener in this process.

Juan Soto arrived at the San Diego Padres last summer as part of a trade with the Washington Nationals, which was listed as the “bombshell” before the closing of movements in the Major Leagues.

Under his current contract, the native of the Dominican Republic is eligible for his third arbitration process for the 2023 Major League Baseball (MLB) Season, which would be avoided if they reach an agreement.

If not, the predictions of MLB Trade Rumors revealed that the ‘Frails’ would have to pay $21.5 million dollars to the outfielder as his salary for the next campaign (taking into account various factors).

Juan Soto, considered one of the best players today, avoided arbitration with the Washington Nationals this year and they agreed to a salary of $17,100,000 for the 2022 MLB Season.