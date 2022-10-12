Messi: Leo Messi, named best player in history

Nor there is nothing more controversial than the ranking and more when it is called into question neither more nor less who is the best soccer player in history. Well, in this case, and for the English magazine Four Four Two, he announced the update of his list and explained the reasons for his selection. In 2017 this prestigious magazine made a list with the 100 best soccer players in historywhich five years later has just been modified.

There are several changes that have occurred, among them, the most significant, which Lionel Messi beats Diego Maradona and named him as the best player in history. The podium now completes it Cristiano Ronaldorelegating to the fourth step another legend, like the Brazilian skin. Behind these we can find Zinedine Zidane, Johan Cruyff, George Best, Franz Beckenbauer, Ferenc Puskas and Ronaldo Nazario, in that order. The payroll, always arbitrary in terms of the distribution of positions, left far behind Alfredo DiStfano (12, was sixth in 2017) and Ronaldinhoin 26th place. And he made Gabriel Batistutawho was ranked 86th. “Frankly, we could make another list of 100 great players and not even make the cut. But in the end, we had to choose the players that we felt were the most influential in his era in particular, the most memorable, the players who amazed us with their talent and their achievements”, explained the journalists in charge of the selection.

The magazine gives its explanation

“He’s been voted in the top three players in the world for 10 years and in the top two for nine. It’s one thing to get to the top and quite another to stay there. There are fans in their twenties who have never known a world where Messi didn’t captivates us weekly”, stated the publication, which also said: “Only by evolution has Messi managed to maintain his level. The dribbler has become a mature playmaker who now dictates the game while continuing to prove decisive in the last third. Messi, now in his 30s, has never been better balanced.” “However, Messi is not finished. A World Cup next month presents another chance at glory with Argentina. With his legs slower but his mind still sharp,” the magazine warned. “Pel scored more goals. Cristiano Ronaldo has won more trophies. Both have lived more stable lives than the overweight former cocaine addict second on this list, whose relationship with football became increasingly strained as his career continued. If you have seen Diego Maradona with a soccer ball at his feet, you will understand“, ends the document.

THE 100 BEST PLAYERS IN HISTORY ACCORDING TO FOUR FOUR TWO