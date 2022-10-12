Messi leads the tribute to Maradona in the Match for Peace

Giannina Y Dilma Maradona have presented a video that serves to announce the party for peace which will be held on November 14 at the Rome Olympic. After the appearance. After the appearance of the daughters of Pelusa, Leo Messi invites everyone to attend and participate in person or virtually in this event that will bring together figures from the present and the past of the king of sports.

An event that will live its third edition and that has the institutional support of the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) and will contribute to the support of the programs of the Scholas Occurrentes Pontifical Movementcreated by the pope Francisco. In addition to the PSG striker, who will play days before concentrating with Argentina to dispute the Qatar World Cupothers like R appear in the videoOnaldinho, Dani Alves, Buffon, Maxi Rodríguez, Rakitic or Pepe Reina among others. will also be present Mourinhocurrent coach of the Rome.

Tickets for this meeting will have an affordable price ranging from 5 to 15 euros. In addition, those who cannot attend will be able to donate money online. An exceptional opportunity in the Italian capital to enjoy an event that already in 2016 had the presence of the Maradona.