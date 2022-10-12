Messi, above Maradona

The debate on whether Messi is better than Maradona or vice versa does not end. Now the English magazine has joined Four Four Two with his ranking of the best players in history where he places PSG above Pelusa. Cristiano Ronaldo also appears above Pelé. The list that the magazine usually publishes is one of the most prestigious in the world of football and, therefore, seeing the former Barcelona player ahead of Diego has not left anyone at ease.

Messi was behind Maradona in the ranking he drew Four Four Two in 2017 when he was still a member of Barcelona. In that year, the Argentine lifted the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey. In these five years, La Pulga’s performance has improved, winning such important trophies as the Copa América and the Finalissima with Argentinawhich has led the English magazine to put him ahead of his compatriot.

“After weeks working on making a list with only the 100 best soccer players, at FourFourTwo we now realize how silly they are. The selection becomes an almost impossible enigma when you realize how many outstanding footballers there have been, on all continents and over decades. In the end, we had to choose the players that we felt were the most influential in their particular era, the most memorable, the players who amazed us with their talent and accomplishments. In short, the 100 best footballers in history.” English magazine published.

“Only by evolution has Messi managed to maintain his level. The Argentine has developed into a mature playmaker who now decides the game as he continues to prove decisive in the final third. Messi, now in his 30s, has never had a better balanced game, dribble and goal. As Javier Mascherano has said, it’s three players in one. It could be argued that one of the best scorers of all time is also the best passer, and he would not be short of evidence to support the claim of him, ”he explained. Four Four Two.

At this moment, Messi is injured from the soleus and will not risk until he feels well because he does not want to miss the World Cup in Qatar that starts next month. According to L’Equipethe Argentinian doubt to face Olympique de Marseille in ‘Le Classique’ Sunday. His great season has been slowed down by an annoyance that seemed like it was not going to be serious and it seems that it has gotten complicated in recent days.

the ranking

1) Leo Messi (Argentina)

two) Diego Maradona (Argentina)

3) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

4) Pele (Brazil)

5) Zinedine Zidane (France)

6) Johan Cruyff (Netherlands)

7) George Best (Northern Ireland)

8) Franz Beckenbauer (Germany)

9) Ferenc Puskas (Hungary)

10) Ronaldo (Brazil)