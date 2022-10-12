Meghan Markle said she was called “crazy and hysterical” and revealed how Harry helped her at her worst

Meghan Markle opened up about how Prince Harry helped her through her “worst hour” in a new episode of her “Archetypes” podcast (Reuters)

Meghan Markle tackled tough topics in the latest episode of his “Archetypes” podcast, which premiered Tuesday. During his talk with the Bollywood star and activist Deepika Padukonethe Duchess of Sussex described how her husband, the prince harryhelped her turn to a mental health professional when she was at her “worst hour.”

The Duchess of Sussex interviewed the actress constance wuthe comedian and writer Jenny Slate and Padukone in an episode titled “The Madness Decoded.”

Markle asked her guests: “Raise your hand if you’ve ever been called crazy or hysterical, or what if they are crazy, insane, out of their minds, completely irrational? Now, if we were all in the same room and could see each other, I think it would be pretty easy to see how many of us have our hands up? By the way, me too“.

“I feel quite close with this word, this label of ‘crazy’. The way it is presented so casually and the damage it causes to society and women everywhere. From relationships to shattered families, destroyed reputations and ruined careers. The stigma that surrounds the word also has this silencing effect,” an emotional Markle said. “Women experiencing real mental health issues get scared. They remain silent, internalize and repress for too long”.

Constance Wu at the premiere “The Terminal List” (Reuters)

Wu remembered his suicide attempt in 2019 after facing backlash for a tweet in which he expressed frustration that his “Fresh Off the Boat” show had been renewed. The actress then disappeared from social media for three years.

“In hindsight it’s surreal that a few messages convinced me to end my own life, but that’s what happened. Luckily, a friend found me and took me to the emergency room,” said the Asian actress, known for the movie “‘Crazy Rich Asians.”

“My show got revamped and I had a pretty sloppy moment where I was lonely and frustrated and feeling emotional after having repressed a lot of feelings for six years on that show that I loved but During the first year I was sexually harassed by one of the producers”Wu revealed in dialogue with Meghan. “And I think part of the reason, my outburst on Twitter, about the show being renewed is because it was the accumulation of several years of repression.”

Following her comment on Twitter, Wu revealed, “It made me feel like I didn’t deserve to be alive anymore and so, you know, I tried to end my own life and luckily I had a friend who was able to take me to the ER. That prompted me to get off social media and focus on my mental health.”

Constance, who is the mother of a 2-year-old girl, cried while they discussed the matter. “If you weren’t crying, I’d be worried,” the duchess told her, “right? Because a lot of that is all you’ve been building up, internalized emotions.”

Meghan told in her interview with Oprah Winfrey that she had suicidal thoughts during her first pregnancy and that her husband’s family did not help her. She now she gave details of cHow Harry got him a professional to ease his deep anguish.

“At my worst, I was finally connected to someone my husband had found for me to call. And I called this woman,” Meghan said. “She didn’t even know she was calling her. She could hear the desperate state she was in.”

Deepika Padukone in Cannes (Reuters)

Deepika opened up about her mental health issues, which began in 2014.

“I woke up one morning and everything was fine. My movies were a success. Personally, beautiful relationships, family that supported me. As if it had come out of nowhere. I woke up and my life just felt meaningless,” Deepika said. “I didn’t want to live anymore. You just feel hopeless. You feel there is no point in living.”

Deepika shared her story live on television in India, receiving praise for her honesty and bravery.

“I mean, there are two parts to this,” he said. “One is: I think where people struggle the most, especially in India, where there is so much stigma attached to mental illness. One is to raise awareness. Most of us don’t even know that we are battling mental illness. And second, if we are, to remove the stigma, so people know it’s okay to seek help. Our mind is very much a part of our body but somehow, when it comes to mental illness, we start to treat our minds as if they are outside of our bodies.”

Meghan responded: “You are right. You know, my husband works a lot with the military community. If you suffer from post-traumatic stress, it’s what you can’t see. And if you can’t see it, you just ignore it or sweep it under the rug.”

The Duchess returned to Spotify after Queen Elizabeth’s death. Three episodes of “Archetypes” were released before the monarch’s death, with guests including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling to debunk stereotypes about women.

