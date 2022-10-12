matches and schedules of Barcelona, ​​​​Liverpool and more

Draw Real Madrid in the Champions League 2:50

(CNN Spanish) — With just over a month to go until the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the 2022/2023 Champions League continues its accelerated progress and has already reached the second half of the group stage.

This Tuesday began day 4 of groups that left the first two classified to the round of 16: Manchester City, which equaled away goals against Copenhagen, and Real Madrid, which at the last minute rescued a draw in Poland against Shaktar .

In addition, among other outstanding results, PSG, without Lionel Messi, barely equalized at home against Benfica, while Chelsea achieved a key victory in Italy against Milan and Juventus lost in Israel.

Milan 0-2 Chelsea

It was one of the highlights: the English team beat the Rossoneri 2-0 in Italy. The goals were scored by Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Last week the same match was played but at the home of the English. It had been beaten 3-0 by Chelsea.

Thus, Chelsea was first in Group E with 7 points and went to the second round, while Milan was third, with 4 units. Salzburg beat Dinamo Zagreb and, with two games remaining, is second with 6 points.

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid

The defending champion Real Madrid drew their match against Shakhtar Donetsk, which was local to Poland, in the last breath.

Zubkov opened the scoring in the 46th minute and Rüdiger equalized for the meringues in the 95th minute, saving a point and securing qualification for the round of 16. It was also a goal conceded: Rüdiger received a gloomy blow to the face when scoring the header.

Real Madrid came first in Group F with 10 points, followed by RB Leipzig, with 6, who defeated Celtic (last with one point) 2-0. Shakhtar, for the moment, adds 5 units

FC Copenhagen 0-0 Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s team qualified from Group G by drawing goalless as a visitor to Copenhagen. The British have accumulated 10 points in four games, followed by Borussia Dortmund, which has accumulated 7. Further behind are Sevilla and Copanhagen, who barely have 2 units.

Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus

The big disappointment of the night was Juve’s loss to the Israeli team, which left them in a very compromised position to advance to the round of 16.

A season of forgetting is doing the old lady, who barely has 3 units (the same as Maccabi) and is 5 behind PSG and Benfica, with two games to go. He is obliged to win both matches and hope that one of them does not win the remaining one to advance to the next round.

PSG 1-1 Benfica

The Parisian team, without Lionel Messi, lost the chance to fasten the classification by drawing 1-1 against Benfica. Mbappé opened the penalty account, but in the second half, also from 12 steps, Joao Mario equalized for the visit.

The results

Tuesday, October 11

Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg – Group E

Milan 0-2 Chelsea – Group E

Copenhagen 0-0 Manchester City – Group G

Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Seville – Group G

Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus – Group H

PSG 1-1 Benfica – Group H

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid – Group F

Celtic 0-2 Leipzig – Group F

Wednesday’s games

Naples vs. Ajax – 12:45 p.m. ET, Group A

Atletico Madrid vs. Bruges – 12:45 p.m. ET, Group B

Rangers vs. Liverpool – 3:00 p.m. ET, Group A

Bayern Leverkusen vs. Porto – 3:00 p.m. ET, Group B

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan – 3:00 p.m. ET, Group C

Viktoria Plzen vs. Bayern Munich – 3:00 p.m. ET, Group C

Tottenham vs. Eintracht Frankfurt – 3:00 p.m. ET, Group D

Sporting Lisbon vs. Olympique de Marseille – 3:00 pm ET, Group D

When is the rest of the group stage played?

Matchday 5 : October 25 and 26

: October 25 and 26 Matchday 6: November 1 and 2

The knockout phases of the Champions League

All single elimination stages will be played in 2023. These are the dates: