LUMA anticipates 50 days of blackouts per year if electricity generation is not increased

The LUMA Energy consortium, operator of the transmission and distribution components of the Puerto Rico electrical system, today anticipated a dark outlook for the coming months, with an estimated 50 days of blackouts per year, in response to a request for information from the Energy Bureau related to damage and corrective actions regarding the impact of Hurricane Fiona.

In a technical hearing that took place this afternoon, LUMA indicated that the current generation of the old generating plants of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) presents numerous challenges and that some of the most important units, the so-called base units, have been taken out of operation. due to its greater generation capacity, as well as some of the peak units, with a lower generation capacity that are added to the system at times of greater demand to offer greater stability and greater reserves.

These outages, in turn, force the active units to be in operation for longer than expected, postponing their scheduled maintenance and increasing the chances that they will suffer breakdowns.

According to the graphs and explanations presented by LUMA, the consortium expresses great concern about the generation capacity both immediately, that is, for the next 12 monthsas more in the long term.

He added that the situation becomes even more complicated because the projections offered by PREPA of when it estimates that its out-of-service units will return to the system often do not correspond to reality and, on the contrary, are usually postponed, as is happening in currently with the Aguirre 2 unit, one of the base units that was expected to come into service and has not.

LUMA warns that unless action is taken urgently, the chances of customers suffering blackouts will increase considerably.

According to the director of LUMA’s operations systems, Raphael Gignacgeneration was already facing enough problems before the impact of Fiona, and the plants were not generating enough energy demand according to the best practices of the industry.

With Fiona, he added, several generating units, such as Aguirre 2, San Juan 5 and Ecoelectrica, suffered damage that took them out of service, increasing the risk of having to do load relays, or blackouts, due to insufficient generations..

The manager added that, as a result of these damages, the maintenance plans for October and the autumn months had to be postponed until December and the beginning of next year, which means altering a maintenance schedule that was already quite busy, in order to to next summer.

With that scenario, LUMA estimated that the probability of generation loss events would increase from 8.8 days per year before Fiona, to as much as 50 days per year or even more. By comparison, LUMA said, the industry average in North America is just 0.1 generation loss events per year.

In a best scenario, estimates point to 28 days of blackouts per year. Nevertheless, those generation loss events, and subsequent blackouts for customers, could increase as much as 98 days a year if two base units are out of service at the same time.

Welsh added that the intermediate figure of 50 days of blackouts took a “real risk” scenario of between one and two base units out of service at the same time.

The manager expressed particular concern about the possibility that some base unit will be out of service for four to six weeks, or for three or four months, which would lead to the range of 98 days of blackouts per year.

The president of the Bureau, engineer Edison Avilés, questioned LUMA’s approach, noting that, although it is true that at the moment there were generation problems, it also happened that three of the main plants were out of service, a situation that “is not normal”.

He added that the current generation capacity is sufficient to cover the island’s demand, and the difference between generation capacity and the current post-Fiona situation had to be clearly established, which took important units such as Aguirre out of service, half of Ecoelectrica and part of South Coast. “But when you add those units, which are usually available, it’s over 1,000 megawatts, which is half of what generation is needed today.”

Gignac replied that the “reliable” generation capacity is not enough to cover the need, and added that there are even units that for various reasons do not operate at full capacity, such as the case of Aguirre 2, whose capacity is 450 MW, but operates at about 300 MW.

As possible urgent measures to address the anticipated lack of generation, LUMA proposed bringing some barges that work as generating plants, bringing mobile generators, and eventually building new generating plants, incorporating new generation options and batteries, among others.

According to Gignac, the government should seek mobile generation sources in the range of 300 to 500 additional MW as soon as possible, in order to have a more stable generation outlook in the next 12 to 18 months and thus be able to reduce the risk of blackouts, in addition to provide space for repairs and maintenance to existing plants.

When asked by the Bureau about how quickly these emergency options could be put into operation, Brian Walsh, LUMA’s director of regulation, replied that they could not say exactly how long it would take to put any of those options into operation, since it would depend on the specifications of what team could be. He added, however, that whatever option is pursued, it would take months to get it working.

Welsh indicated that based on the inquiries they have been able to make, there would be two generation barges available that could be brought in, but it would take about three to four months to bring them in and connect them to the system. On the other hand, the mobile pico units, which can be rented or purchased, “in theory could be here in about three or four weeks”, but it remains to be seen which ones are available, which ones would be the most suitable, as well as the matter of the fuel they would need. .