Luis Miguel and the unusual war between his ex and his supposed fiancée

Luis Miguel usually has a steel fence around his closest relationships. The friends, partners, allies, lawyers and even the sons and brothers of El Sol de México, Alejandro Bastieri and Sergio Gallego, have kept their mouths more than shut when it comes to his life.

The Mexican artist has also placed this fence around his loves and it has worked almost always. Among the few exceptions of Luis Miguel’s girlfriends who have spoken are currently his ex-partner, the Argentine Mercedes Villador and his alleged fiancée, the Spanish Paloma Cuevas.

For the gossip press, reliably reporting on Luis Miguel’s romances has been a daunting task. Most of his exes – whom he usually leaves with a broken heart – have kept their secrets from him. Even the most mediatic, like Myrka Dellanos, and those who would have more reasons to speak, like Aracely Arámbula, are an example of discretion when it comes to their life together.

The first to break the fence of silence was the Venezuelan Desiree Ortiz Salswach, who not only published photos with the Mexican singer on her social networks, but also made statements about Luis Miguel while they were together and even achieved a cover in a famous magazine. shows and high society to talk about the relationship.

The next was the American showgirl Molly Gould, with whom he spent almost three years, until El Sol arrived in Argentina to start an affair with the model Mercedes Villador, who remained hermetic, like most, until rumors began that the things had gotten very serious between the artist and his next partner.

The spite of Mercedes Villador

When in Spain they began to speculate about an alleged romance between El Sol de México and the Spanish businesswoman and fashion designer Paloma Cuevas, nobody knew that Argentina had gone down in history. It was a surprising change of partner that was only understood later.

Investigations worthy of an FBI agent discovered that the relationship between Villador and Luis Miguel ended when the divorce between Cuevas and her ex-husband, the bullfighter Enrique Ponce, who was also one of the singer’s great friends, was concluded.

In fact, Cuevas and Ponce are the godparents at the baptism of Miguel, the eldest son of Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula.

Argentina did not say a peep about the separation or the rumors of Luis Miguel’s new wife. However, when talk of a marriage commitment began, Mercedes Villador could no longer contain herself and the war that has been waged on social networks is unusual.

Not because there haven’t been others. Legendary fights fought over Instagram messages and photos, tweets and Facebook posts abound. What makes this showdown unusual and surprising is firstly that it is about this artist and secondly that it is being fought between strong and empowered women. It must be that this is how burnt the Sun leaves them.

Paloma Cuevas shoot to kill

As usually happens every time Luis Miguel has a new girlfriend, the news that he was dating the elegant Paloma Cuevas and that he would even have marital intentions caused a great explosion in the networks with fights in the comments of those who supported the romance with the Spanish and those who considered Villador the best companion for their idol.

Cuevas must have gotten tired of the attacks at some point and in a suspicious “mistake” commented from his account on the networks:

“But what explanation, if her ex-husband (Ponce) has been with a baby for years! LM has given the ring to Paloma, I can confirm it because I know it, but she still hasn’t said yes. All of us friends knew that her platonic love was always her and now she is free of her. I’m sorry, Mercedes, that ring was not for you.”

Then he seemed to regret it and deleted the message, but as has been proven a million times, fingerprints are impossible to remove.

Since then, the insults have not stopped

Villador wasted no time in replying with a screenshot of Cuevas’ text on his Instagram ‘stories’, to which he added the following words: “when the donkey makes a mistake and writes from her own account attacking me”, “The great lady”, “Even if you delete your comments there are already videos and photos, what are you going to invent now? What a poor thing, did they hack you? Your mask falls off.”

Argentina knows public relations strategies well, since she had not finished publishing her comment when Cuevas’ advertising agency assured that someone “impersonated her identity.”

“From Rmedios Marketing, as the communication team of Paloma Cuevas, we want to inform you that Paola’s profile has been the victim of a identity theft and manipulationmaking believe that supposed comments and evaluations made by an account fake have been since your profile, point that it is absolutely false. This situation has already been put in the hands of our lawyers, to purge responsibilities.

That was all in September and things seemed to have calmed down, at least publicly. Neither Cuevas nor Luis Miguel have confirmed the relationship, which in the case of the designer would be a clear sign that everything is true, since Cuevas is one of those figures of Spanish high society who use the magazine Hello! like a mixture of confessional and news agency.

The only thing he declared to the magazine on the subject was the classic. “I do not want to talk about my private life. We will have to wait for time to do the work of the journalist who does not spread rumors, but truths; the one who has patience and does not rush. The one who always ends up telling the truth.”

Even this bothered Mercedes Villador, who launched another poisoned dart into their nets.

“Lady, they left you because they couldn’t stand you anymore. They chose me to be there and I was 100%. Stop being so wimpy, it’s already very obvious.”

If all this is due to rumours, we will have to see what happens between Cuevas and Villador if it is confirmed that the Spanish will be the first wife of Luis Miguel, who despite his long love story has never reached the altar. Now, the great news for fans is that in 2023 it seems that a new Luis Miguel concert tour is coming and for that you have to start preparing.

