Sports

Luis Díaz injured: first message after losing in Liverpool – International Soccer – Sports

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 3 minutes read

close


close

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz, the day he was injured against Arsenal.

Photo:

Robin Jones. Getty Images

Luis Díaz, the day he was injured against Arsenal.

The footballer was injured over the weekend in a Liverpool match.

louis diaz has a hard time at Liverpool on behalf of a injury that takes him out of competition at least until the end of December.

The Colombian will be out of court until December 26, according to the portal ‘The Athletic’ this Monday, after the injury he suffered over the weekend in Liverpool’s Premier League match against Arsenal.

Lucho’s first message

Luis Diaz, injured
Photo:

Screenshot

According to said version, Luis Díaz underwent a series of diagnostic tests on Monday that would have concluded that “Lucho” does not require surgery.

Apparently, the way the right leg of Thomas Partey impact on the player’s knee would have affected the middle area of ​​Diaz’s joint.

From such trauma, a ligament on the inner side of the knee, apparently the medial collateral, would have been torn.

Well, this Wednesday the Colombian player spoke on his social networks with a short message in which he thanks all the fans who have supported him at this time.

“Thank you very much for the messages of support… I will come back stronger,” Díaz wrote on his social networks.

(Read: Colombia National Team vs. Spain: follow the game in the U-17 World Cup)

SPORTS

more sports news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 3 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

League 1 | Kylian Mbappé and a new disappointment: the reason why the PSG dressing room calls him the ‘capricious boy’

2 weeks ago

Benjamin Mora, one step away from the Atlas

6 days ago

Pollo Briseño denies having gone to Nodal’s concert in palenqueMediotiempo

4 days ago

Home run 40 by Mike Trout challenged several records – SwingComplete

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button