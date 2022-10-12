Luis Díaz injured: first message after losing in Liverpool – International Soccer – Sports
Luis Diaz, the day he was injured against Arsenal.
Robin Jones. Getty Images
Luis Díaz, the day he was injured against Arsenal.
The footballer was injured over the weekend in a Liverpool match.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 12, 2022, 09:15 AM
louis diaz has a hard time at Liverpool on behalf of a injury that takes him out of competition at least until the end of December.
The Colombian will be out of court until December 26, according to the portal ‘The Athletic’ this Monday, after the injury he suffered over the weekend in Liverpool’s Premier League match against Arsenal.
Lucho’s first message
According to said version, Luis Díaz underwent a series of diagnostic tests on Monday that would have concluded that “Lucho” does not require surgery.
Apparently, the way the right leg of Thomas Partey impact on the player’s knee would have affected the middle area of Diaz’s joint.
From such trauma, a ligament on the inner side of the knee, apparently the medial collateral, would have been torn.
Well, this Wednesday the Colombian player spoke on his social networks with a short message in which he thanks all the fans who have supported him at this time.
“Thank you very much for the messages of support… I will come back stronger,” Díaz wrote on his social networks.
SPORTS
keep going down
