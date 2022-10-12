Liverpool: Luis Díaz speaks about his delicate injury, his long absence, a message of optimism | Colombians Abroad

His face of grief, his anguish, seeing him walk with his head down, aware that what had happened on the field could be very serious. It all added to the concern.

Hours later the fear was confirmed: Luis Díaz left on crutches after Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat against Arsenal because he suffered a complex injury to his left knee, which fortunately did not become a ligament rupture, but which will require a complex treatment and will represent an absence of at least two months.

“It seems that he can recover well, but we must be very careful. It could have been worse,” acknowledged his coach, Jürgen Klopp, at a press conference. He will lose at least ten games and he won’t be able to have him even in plans at least until the end of the World Cup in Qatar. How not to be worried.

All the British media speak of this loss and the one who was missing, Luis Fernando himself, was the only one who remained silent. Now he has reappeared with a message of optimism that is joined not only by Anfield but by all of Colombia.

“Thank you very much for the messages of support…! I will come back stronger,” said the Colombian about a photo in which he seems to dry his tears, walking to the line in the London stadium itself where a Partey tackle caused his first injury in 17 months. He has the physiognomy of a star, he will surely overcome it and come back better.

Messages of support from Liverpool, from his teammates at the club but also from players of the Colombian National Team, immediately shot up. The first, Wilmar Barrios, sums up well what is expected in a country that embraces him: “Of course, if my sisterekeeee you’ll come back, you’ll be better super nauuuu… hugs luchooooMouuuuuu.”

Díaz has started his rehabilitation and now it is the only thing that should concern him. The goal is that he can join the camp that Liverpool will have in Dubai so as not to lose a competitive tone while the World Cup in Qatar takes place. Come on Fight!