Live: Ramiro Rocca scores double and Real Spain beats Alajuelense

Complicated, arduous, uphill, complex and all the synonyms of difficult that you want to put at 3-0 against, but not impossible. Royal Spain is beating Alajuelense 2-1 for the semifinal second leg of the Concacaf League.

The machine has an appointment for history at the Alejandro Morera Soto in Costa Rica, although the setting is hostile

At 18 minutes, the Argentine striker Ramiro Rocca was in charge of opening the scoring by taking a left footed shot that went into the back of the net.

In the final stretch of the first half, the Honduran midfielder alex lopez He scored a great goal that matched the cards.

Already in the complementary part, Ramiro Rocca at minute 77 scored his double.

those of Hector Vargas reach the compromise after conceding two defeats last week, while the squad of fabian coitus tied on Friday in the first leg of the semifinals against Saprissa for the local championship.

The 0-3 result conceived in Morazán forces the Aurinegros to score three goals to force penalties and four to define the series in regular time.

Fabián Coito bets on some rotations at Alajuelense since this Friday he will face Saprissa for the second leg of the Tico soccer semifinals.