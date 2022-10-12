LIVE: Olimpia and Motagua play with 10 men each in the semifinal

Olimpia and Motagua are tied 0-0 in the second leg of the 2022 Concacaf League semifinals, which takes place at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium in Tegucigalpa.

The Cyclone did not give advantages in the first leg where it was local, since the bulky 0-0 gives it the advantage of the goal rule as a visitor. If they score, they will force the Lion to come back on aggregate, since a numerical tie will be enough for them to advance; if the zero is maintained in regular time, the series will be defined from the penalty kick lottery.

THE MATCH

In the first quarter of an hour, both teams arrived in danger. Olimpia first warned with Michaell Chirinos, who escaped on a filtered ball, but his left-footed shot crashed to the side of the blue goal, in the 9th minute.

In minute 12, Iván ‘Chino’ López had it with a header that went wide of the Olympic goal. It was very clear.

The merengue team received bad news with the expulsion of Germán Mejía. ‘El Patón’ was reckless when he saw the second yellow card for a foul against Juan Ángel Delgado in the 27th minute.

In minute 40, Brayan Moya almost scored a great goal from long distance. He tremendous shoe that hit the horizontal and the ball bounced off the line. The Motagua breathed.

Starting the second half, Motagua also kept 10 when captain Marcelo Pereira was sent off for a double warning, in less than two minutes the cards.

The goalkeepers have been included in the complement. Rougier saved a left-footed shot from Brazilian Yan Maciel and Edrick Menjívar avoided a goal from Eddie Hernández who headed a cross.

STARTING LINEUPS:

OLYMPIA: 1. Edrick Menjívar, 2. Maylor Núñez, 4. José García, 6. Brayan Beckeles, 31. Carlos Sánchez, 33. Michaell Chirinos, 29. Germán Mejía, 23. Jorge Álvarez (14. Boniek García, min.65), 21. José Mario Pinto (10. Yan Maciel, min.65), 13. Brayan Moya (32. Carlos Pineda, min.46) and 27. Jerry Bengtson (9. Jorge Benguché, min.59).

Coach: Peter Troglio.

MOTAGUA: 19. Jonathan Rougier, 12. Marcelo Santos, 3. Carlos Meléndez, 5. Marcelo Pereira, 35. Cristopher Meléndez, 23. Juan Ángel Delgado (32. Jonathan Núñez, min.70), 16. Héctor Castellanos, 8. Walter Martínez (10. Mauro Ortiz, min.70), 22. Jesse Moncada (4. Carlos Mejía, min.62), 7. Iván López (11. Ángel Tejeda, min.57) and 9. Eddie Hernández.

Coach: Hernan Medina.

Stadium: National (Tegucigalpa).

Referee: Ivan Barton (ELS).

Transmit: ESPN.